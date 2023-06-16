Ocean Race – 11th Hour Racing hit in start incident

THe Ocean Race leader, 11th Hour Racing Team, has been forced to suspend racing approximately 15 minutes after the start of the final leg.

11th Hour Racing was hit by GUYOT envrionnement – Team Europe and both boats have returned to the port in the Hague. No injuries were reported.

On first appearances, it would appear to be a rules infringement by skipper Benjamin Dutreux’s GUYOT team, who apparently didn’t see the 11th Hour Racing Team boat until it was too late.



“Their boat appeared in front of me and it was too late,” Dutreux admitted dockside. “It was impossible then to avoid contact (after I saw them). I take all responsibility. It’s our fault for sure.”

Shortly after 20:30 local time in The Hague, GUYOT environnement – Team Europe announced they would retire from the leg.

They have offered any and all assistance to 11th Hour Racing Team.

“I’m very sorry about this,” Dutreux said. “I really hope they will get back and win this race… We will try to help them all we can.”