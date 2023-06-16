First ITV featured SailGP event hits trouble in Chicago

Official practice racing in Chicago cancelled due to bad weather.

Gusts of up to 53 km/h forecast on the racetrack of Lake Michigan forced race management to call off the teams’ crucial training time.

Only half of the 10 strong fleet trained on Lake Michigan ahead of racing this Friday.

France, Emirates GBR, Spain, New Zealand and Australia will be going into the season’s opener completely cold.

SailGP said that the conditions were ‘beyond the parameters for the F50s in their current configuration’, but said the opening day of the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier will go ahead as planned on Friday 16 June.

The season 4 opening event is to be streamed live on ITVX in the UK . . . the first of 18 live 90-minute race day shows on the ITV streamer channel . . . Read more here . . .

After Chicago the action will head to Los Angeles with highlights for both events broadcast on ITV4 and live racing all weekend on ITVX.

The later SailGP Season 4 events in Sydney, Auckland and Canada will be shown on ITV4 on delay to ensure the best possible viewing times for UK-based fans.

All other events can be seen in full either live or on-demand on ITVX, ITV’s streaming service.

Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

RACE DAY 1 | FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Race Times | 4pm – 5:30pm CDT / 10pm to 11:30pm UK time

RACE DAY 2 | SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Race Times | 4pm – 5:30pm CDT / 10pm to 11:30pm UK time