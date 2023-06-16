Moth Worlds – Day 5 and we have a leader . . . Jacob Pye of New Zealand

On the fifth day one more Blue flight race was completed at the 2023 Moth World Championship in Weymouth.
This allows an overall result to be posted and new flights assigned for Saturday 17 June.
Jacob Pye of New Zealand won that blue flight race and with his win from the first blue flight race, goes clear overall leader on 2 pts.
In second place tied on 6 pts are Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (5, 1) of France, Jack Wetherell (4, 2) of Britain and Simone Salvà (3, 3) of Italy.
In fifth is Kai Adolph (4, 4) of Germany with 8 pts, sixth are Enzo Balanger (7, 2) of France and Mathias Coutts (2, 7) of New Zealand tied on 9 pts.
The new flights for Saturday will be posted as soon as possible.
For Saturday the Yellow Fleet 1st Warning signal is 08:00 and the Blue Fleet 1st Warning signal not before 09:00 hrs.
Racing Days remaining:
Day 6 Saturday 17 June
Day 7 Sunday 18 June
Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik 2023 International Moth World Championship
Leaders after 4 flight races . . . Provisional at 14:42 16 June . . .
1st NZL 4841 Jacob Pye Blue – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd FRA 4961 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz Yellow – – 5 1 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR 4965 Jack Wetherell Yellow – – 4 2 – – 6 pts
4th ITA 3 Simone Salvà Yellow – – 3 3 – – 6 pts
5th GER 5000 Kai Adolph Blue – – 4 4 – – 8 pts
6th FRA 9 Enzo Balanger Blue – – 7 2 – – 9 pts
7th NZL 4959 Mathias Coutts Yellow – – 2 7 – – 9 pts
8th NOR 4998 Nicolai Jacobsen Yellow – – 8 4 – – 12 pts
9th GER 4763 Philipp Buhl Blue – – 2 11 – – 13 pts
10th USA 5 Richard Didham Blue – – 11 3 – – 14 pts
11th AUS 4897 Tom Burton Yellow – – 1 14 – – 15 pts
12th NZL 4845 Henry Haslett Blue – – 6 9 – – 15 pts
13th GBR 4772 Simon Hiscocks Yellow – – 9 8 – – 17 pts
14th NZL 4842 Seb Menzies Yellow – – 13 5 – – 18 pts
15th GER 4636 Paul Ferien Blue – – 5 13 – – 18 pts
16th AUS 4908 Robert Greenhalgh Yellow – – 14 6 – – 20 pts
17th USA 4846 Lucas Calabrese Yellow – – 12 9 – – 21 pts
18th GBR 4968 David Hivey Blue – – 8 14 – – 22 pts
19th USA 4734 Ravi Parent Blue – – 15 8 – – 23 pts
20th GBR 4990 Jason Belben Blue – – 9 15 – – 24 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related Post:
Moth Worlds – Day 4 fails to improve the race total as the clock counts down