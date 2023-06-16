Moth Worlds – Day 5 and we have a leader . . . Jacob Pye of New Zealand

On the fifth day one more Blue flight race was completed at the 2023 Moth World Championship in Weymouth.

This allows an overall result to be posted and new flights assigned for Saturday 17 June.

Jacob Pye of New Zealand won that blue flight race and with his win from the first blue flight race, goes clear overall leader on 2 pts.

In second place tied on 6 pts are Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (5, 1) of France, Jack Wetherell (4, 2) of Britain and Simone Salvà (3, 3) of Italy.

In fifth is Kai Adolph (4, 4) of Germany with 8 pts, sixth are Enzo Balanger (7, 2) of France and Mathias Coutts (2, 7) of New Zealand tied on 9 pts.

The new flights for Saturday will be posted as soon as possible.

For Saturday the Yellow Fleet 1st Warning signal is 08:00 and the Blue Fleet 1st Warning signal not before 09:00 hrs.

Racing Days remaining:

Day 6 Saturday 17 June

Day 7 Sunday 18 June

Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik 2023 International Moth World Championship

Leaders after 4 flight races . . . Provisional at 14:42 16 June . . .

1st NZL 4841 Jacob Pye Blue – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA 4961 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz Yellow – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 4965 Jack Wetherell Yellow – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

4th ITA 3 Simone Salvà Yellow – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

5th GER 5000 Kai Adolph Blue – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th FRA 9 Enzo Balanger Blue – – 7 2 – – 9 pts

7th NZL 4959 Mathias Coutts Yellow – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

8th NOR 4998 Nicolai Jacobsen Yellow – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

9th GER 4763 Philipp Buhl Blue – – 2 11 – – 13 pts

10th USA 5 Richard Didham Blue – – 11 3 – – 14 pts

11th AUS 4897 Tom Burton Yellow – – 1 14 – – 15 pts

12th NZL 4845 Henry Haslett Blue – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

13th GBR 4772 Simon Hiscocks Yellow – – 9 8 – – 17 pts

14th NZL 4842 Seb Menzies Yellow – – 13 5 – – 18 pts

15th GER 4636 Paul Ferien Blue – – 5 13 – – 18 pts

16th AUS 4908 Robert Greenhalgh Yellow – – 14 6 – – 20 pts

17th USA 4846 Lucas Calabrese Yellow – – 12 9 – – 21 pts

18th GBR 4968 David Hivey Blue – – 8 14 – – 22 pts

19th USA 4734 Ravi Parent Blue – – 15 8 – – 23 pts

20th GBR 4990 Jason Belben Blue – – 9 15 – – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .

