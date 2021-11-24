Transat Jacques Vabre – Ultime podium complete

Following the Ocean 50 fleet leaders home, Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier, aboard Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, win the Transat Jacques Vabre Ultimate fleet race.

Cammas and Caudrelier took 16 days 1 hour 49 minutes and 16 seconds to cover the 7,500 theoretical miles from Le Havre at an average speed of 20.51 knots. In reality, they covered 9,262.13 miles at 24.01 knots.

Late Tuesday night SVR-Lazartigue of François Gabart and Tom Laperche took second place ahead of Banque Populaire XI. The French pair were 7 hour 56 minutes and 55 seconds behind Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.

About 55 minutes later came the third placed Ultime, Banque Populaire XI. On board were French ocean racing veterans Armel Le Cléac’h and Kevin Escoffier.

The leading IMOCAs are due in Martinique on Thursday as the Class 40 make good progress across the Atlantic.

LinkedOut has won her duel with Apivia and now has a 150 mile advantage and is just 350 miles from the finish. Charal is sitting only 55 miles behind in third.

It’s neck and neck for fourth. There’s little to separate Britain’s Sam Davies on Initiatives Coeur from Arkea-Paprec sailed by Sébastien Simon and Yann Elies.

The leading Class 40, Redman of Antoine Carpentier of France and Spain’s Pablo Santurde Del Arco, have 1,262 miles to sail.

Transat Jacques Vabre – Positions 24 November at 10:00 hrs UK

OCEAN FIFTY

1. Primonial – Sébastien Rogues and Matthieu Souben

2. Koesio – Erwan Le Roux and Xavier Macaire

3. Leyton – Sam Goodchild and Aymeric Chappellier

The last boat Arkema 4 expected today.

IMOCA

1. LinkedOut – Distance to destination 322 miles. Expected Tuesday

2. Apivia – Distance to destination 476 miles

3. Charal – Distance to destination 529 miles

ULTIME

1. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Finished

2. Banque Populaire XI – Finished

3. SVR – Lazartigue – Finished

4. Actual Ultim 3 – Distance to destination 523 miles

5. Sodebo Ultim 3 – Distance to destination 711 miles

CLASS40

1. Redman – Distance to destination 1262 miles

2. Crédit Mutuel – Distance to destination 1297 miles

3. Lamotte Module Création – Distance to destination 1304 miles

