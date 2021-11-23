Transat Jacques Vabre – Ocean Fifty multihull Primonial first to finish

Sébastien Rogues and Matthieu Souben on Primonial have taken line honours and the Ocean Fifty multihull title in the 2021 Transat Jacques Vabre race.

Second to finish were Erwan Le Roux and Xavier Macaire on Koesio, with third Britain’s Sam Goodchild and Aymeric Chappellier of France on Leyton.

Goodchild, the only non-French sailor in the Ocean Fifty class, finished 3 hours 48 minutes and 29 seconds behind the winner for a total time of 15 days 17 hours 15 minutes and 43 seconds.

Straight after crossing the line Goodchild commented, “It was our first transatlantic race on this type of boat. These are extraordinary boats that can go very fast, so you have to be careful. We learned a lot about the boat and ourselves.”

The leading pair on Primonial took 15 days 13 hours 27 minutes and 14 seconds to cover the 5,800 theoretical miles from Le Havre to Martinique in the West Indies, averaging a speed of 15.4 knots.

They actually covered 6,536.56 real miles at 17.50 knots.

Rogues and Souben crossed the finish line in the dark of night to claim the Ocean Fifty title – the first of 150 boats still racing to cross the line near Martinique’s legendary Diamond rock.

Transat Jacques Vabre – Positions 23 November at 10:00 hrs UK

OCEAN FIFTY – Finishers 23 Nov 2021

1. Primonial – Sébastien Rogues and Matthieu Souben

2. Koesio – Erwan Le Roux and Xavier Macaire

3. Leyton – Sam Goodchild and Aymeric Chappellier

CLASS40

1. Redman – Distance to destination 1409 Nm

2. Crédit Mutuel – Distance to destination 1446 Nm

3. Volvo – Distance to destination 1448 Nm

IMOCA

1. LinkedOut – Distance to destination 688 Nm

2. Apivia – Distance to destination 851 Nm

3. Charal – Distance to destination 913 Nm

ULTIME

1. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Distance to destination 94 Nm

2. Banque Populaire XI – Distance to destination 287 Nm

3. SVR – Lazartigue – Distance to destination 305 Nm

Race Tracker . . .

Related Post:

Transat Jacques Vabre – And the Brits?