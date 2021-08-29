iQFOiL Senior Worlds – Medal Haul for Brits

The iQFOiL sailboard moves toward its debut in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the first iQFOiL World Championship.

Racing took place on the idyllic Silvaplana Lake, near Saint Moritz, Switzerland with 157 competitors in the Mens Event and 72 in the Womens.

British competitors took two silvers and a bronze in the Senior events and a gold in the U21 for Finn Hawkins.

France took gold in the Men and Women’s senior events – Men, Goyard Nicolas and Women, Helene Noesmoen.

Britain’s Islay Watson took silver and Saskia Sills bronze in the women, while Matthew Barton took silver in the men ahead of Luuc Van-Opzeeland of Holland.

iQFOiL Senior Worlds – Women – Final leaders after 17 races (72 entries)

1st FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 12 ptsHelene Noesmoen- –

2nd GBR Islay Watson – – 35 pts

3rd GBR Saskia Sills – – 49 pts

4th ESP Pilar Lamadrid-Trueba – – 85 pts

5th ISR Shachar Reshef – – 57 pts

6th FRA Delphine Cousin – – 115 pts

7th FRA Lucie Belbeoch – – 94.6 pts

8th NOR Helle Oppedal – – 123 pts

9th ISR Sharon Kantor – – 126 pts

10th POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 104 pts

Women

iQFOiL Senior Worlds – Men – Final leaders after 12 races (157 entries)

1st FRA Goyard Nicolas – – 24 pts

2nd GBR Matthew Barton – – 47 pts

3rd NED Luuc Van-Opzeeland – – 32 pts

4th GER Sebastian Kordel – – 69 pts

5th NED Huig-Jan Tak – – 62 pts

6th GBR Andy Brown – – 60 pts

7th GBR Samuel Sills – – 120 pts

8th GBR U21 Finn Hawkins – – 129 pts

9th FRA Louis Giard – – 99.8 pts

10th ISR Tom Reuveny – – 116 pts

Men