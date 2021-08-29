29er World Championship in Valencia

The 2021 Zhik 29er World Championship continue in Valencia, Spain, for the 189 entries.

New leaders are Carl Krause and Max Georgi of Germany with 18 pts after nine races.

Second are Chloé Revil and Castilla Nell of France with 19 points and in third Santiago Duncan and Tadeo Funes De Rioja of Argentina, and Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell Finland, both with with 22 points.

Best placed British are Ben Mueller and Sam Webb in fifth with 24 points.

The fleet now devides into 40 boats on the gold and silver fleets and 55 in the bronze and emerald fleets.

Zhik 29er World Championship – Leaders after 9 races (189 entries)

1st GER 3009 Carl KRAUSE and Max GEORGI 2 2 -15 2 2 1 1 1 7 – – 18 pts

2nd FRA 2901 Chloé REVIL and Castilla NELL 1 3 -7 1 1 4 4 2 3 – – 19 pts

3rd ARG 2577 Santiago DUNCAN and Tadeo FUNES DE RIOJA 7 3 1 4 1 -12 3 2 1 – – 22 pts

4th FIN 2035 Simon KARLEMO and Lasse LINDELL 2 -7 2 5 3 1 2 6 1 – – 22 pts

5th GBR 2788 Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB 3 5 7 1 3 1 1 3 UFD – – 24 pts

6th ESP 2976 Mateo and Simon CODOÑER -8 1 7 3 2 7 2 1 2 – – 25 pts

7th FRA 2704 Keo DEVAUX and Enael RIO 3 1 5 1 1 5 -16 9 1 – – 26 pts

8th DEN 14 Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip DEHN-TOFTEHOJ 2 -7 4 1 5 5 1 3 6 – – 27 pts

9th IRL 2165 James DWYER and Chris BATEMAN 3 8 9 1 1 1 3 2 -12 – – 28 pts

10th USA 2384 Ian and Noah NYENHUIS -11 2 2 5 2 6 6 5 1 – – 29 pts

Other GBR:

22nd GBR 2478 Rob MAWDSLEY and Ollie MEARS

29th GBR 3066 Aled LLEWELLYN-JONES and Benjamin BRADLEY

Full results available here . . .