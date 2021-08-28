Craig and Lewis are 2021 RS400 Champions

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis are the 2021 RS400 UK Nationals Champions.

They finished teh eight race series with 7 points, and eight points ahead of Michael Sims and Mark Lunn.

In third place were Steve and Sarah Cockerill, fourth Sam Knight and Chris Bownes and fifth Ollie Groves and Sam Waller.

Noble Marine Trident UK RS400 National Championship 2021 – Final leaders

1st 1500 Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis 1 1 -2 1 -3 2 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 1488 Michael Sims and Mark Lunn -6 -5 4 2 4 1 2 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 1515 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 2 -8 1 5 2 -8 4 6 – – 20 pts

4th 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes 4 3 6 6 -10 -15 9 3 – – 31 pts

5th 1316 Ollie Groves and Sam Waller -50 -15 14 3 9 4 3 4 – – 37 pts

6th 1370 Neil McLellan and Ewen Rycroft 5 4 3 -24 -51 6 14 8 – – 40 pts

7th 1460 Dave Exley and Alistair Coates -50 2 17 -20 6 11 6 7 – – 49 pts

8th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 8 -19 9 9 5 5 -20 14 – – 50 pts

9th 1275 Nathan Batchelor and James Clark 10 7 -27 10 11 7 -16 5 – – 50 pts

10th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin 7 10 -31 8 8 9 -12 12 – – 54 pts

11th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell 3 13 -21 13 13 -14 5 10 – – 57 pts

12th 944 Alex Knight and Rob Higgins -19 17 7 7 17 3 10 -51 – – 61 pts

13th 1292 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley 9 12 -30 -17 12 17 7 13 – – 70 pts

14th 1398 Phil Murray and Neil Schofield 23 -24 5 14 7 13 15 -51 – – 77 pts

15th 1428 Wayne Fletcher and Martin Cooper -32 9 15 15 18 -26 11 9 – – 77 pts

16th 1484 Mark Somerville and Joe Roberts -35 20 -28 4 15 12 18 20 – – 89 pts

17th 1492 Martin Penty and Luke Dickinson -22 18 11 16 16 16 -19 18 – – 95 pts

18th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts -27 23 24 -25 20 10 8 15 – – 100 pts

19th 1377 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens -29 -22 18 11 19 20 13 21 – – 102 pts

20th 1437 Danny Boatman and Matthew Boatman 13 11 22 -31 22 22 -27 22 – – 112 pts