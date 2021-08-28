Craig and Lewis are 2021 RS400 Champions

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis are the 2021 RS400 UK Nationals Champions.
They finished teh eight race series with 7 points, and eight points ahead of Michael Sims and Mark Lunn.
In third place were Steve and Sarah Cockerill, fourth Sam Knight and Chris Bownes and fifth Ollie Groves and Sam Waller.
Noble Marine Trident UK RS400 National Championship 2021 – Final leaders
1st 1500 Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis 1 1 -2 1 -3 2 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd 1488 Michael Sims and Mark Lunn -6 -5 4 2 4 1 2 2 – – 15 pts
3rd 1515 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 2 -8 1 5 2 -8 4 6 – – 20 pts
4th 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes 4 3 6 6 -10 -15 9 3 – – 31 pts
5th 1316 Ollie Groves and Sam Waller -50 -15 14 3 9 4 3 4 – – 37 pts
6th 1370 Neil McLellan and Ewen Rycroft 5 4 3 -24 -51 6 14 8 – – 40 pts
7th 1460 Dave Exley and Alistair Coates -50 2 17 -20 6 11 6 7 – – 49 pts
8th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 8 -19 9 9 5 5 -20 14 – – 50 pts
9th 1275 Nathan Batchelor and James Clark 10 7 -27 10 11 7 -16 5 – – 50 pts
10th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin 7 10 -31 8 8 9 -12 12 – – 54 pts
11th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell 3 13 -21 13 13 -14 5 10 – – 57 pts
12th 944 Alex Knight and Rob Higgins -19 17 7 7 17 3 10 -51 – – 61 pts
13th 1292 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley 9 12 -30 -17 12 17 7 13 – – 70 pts
14th 1398 Phil Murray and Neil Schofield 23 -24 5 14 7 13 15 -51 – – 77 pts
15th 1428 Wayne Fletcher and Martin Cooper -32 9 15 15 18 -26 11 9 – – 77 pts
16th 1484 Mark Somerville and Joe Roberts -35 20 -28 4 15 12 18 20 – – 89 pts
17th 1492 Martin Penty and Luke Dickinson -22 18 11 16 16 16 -19 18 – – 95 pts
18th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts -27 23 24 -25 20 10 8 15 – – 100 pts
19th 1377 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens -29 -22 18 11 19 20 13 21 – – 102 pts
20th 1437 Danny Boatman and Matthew Boatman 13 11 22 -31 22 22 -27 22 – – 112 pts