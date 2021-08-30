France and USA crews lead 29er Worlds

The 2021 Zhik 29er World Championship continues with three days of Final Series racing in Valencia, Spain.
Keo Devaux and Enael Rio (1,1,16) of France are the new leaders after Sunday with 25 points (including the qualification carry-over).
Ian and Noah Nyehuis (14,3,1) of the USA are second with 28 points and third are another USA pair, Anton Schmid and Peter Joslin (4,6,8) with 34 points.
Best placed British are the U17 pair, Ben Mueller and Sam Webb (19,8,28) in tenth place overall on 60 points.
Zhik 29er World Championship – Final Series Leaders after 3 races (189 entries)
1st FRA 2704 Keo DEVAUX and Enael RIO 1 1 16 – – 25 pts
2nd USA 2384 Ian NYENHUIS and Noah NYENHUIS 14 3 1 – – 28 pts
3rd USA 2449 Anton SCHMID and Peter JOSLIN 4 6 8 – – 34 pts
4th FRA 2509 Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX 2 5 20 – – 38 pts
5th ESP 22 Quicorras URIOS SALINAS and Filippo BINETTI POZZI 5 13 3 – – 39 pts
6th DEN 14 Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip DEHN-TOFTEHOJ 20 10 7 – – 45 pts
7th ESP 2976 Mateo CODOÑER and Simon CODOÑER 18 17 5 – – 46 pts
8th FRA 2901 Chloé REVIL and Castilla NELL 3 23 27 – – 55 pts
9th ITA 2799 Claudia QUARANTA and Carlo VITTOLI 15 20 9 – – 57 pts
10th GBR 2788 Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB 19 8 28 – – 60 pts
11th ARG 2577 Santiago DUNCAN and Tadeo FUNES DE RIOJA 7 25 26 – – 61 pts
12th NED 23 Yanne BROERS and Dolf HENDRIKSEN 22 2 31 – – 70 pts
13th DEN 2825 Nicklas HOLT and Mads FUGLBJERG 17 30 2 – – 73 pts
14th FRA 2948 Eloi DEFLINE and Anatole MARTIN 12 37 6 – – 74 pts
Other GBR:
24th GBR 3066 Aled LLEWELLYN-JONES and Benjamin BRADLEY
34th GBR 2478 Rob MAWDSLEY and Ollie MEARS