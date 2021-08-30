New Moon wins 5.5 Metre German Open

The 2021 5.5 Metre German Open at the Verein Seglerhaus am Wannsee (VsaW) was decided by a single sailed race.

New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov took the German Open on the result of Friday’s long distance race, the only race sailed all weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday were lost with no wind. After weeks of good breeze in Berlin there was disappointment all round.



The fleet of 15 5.5 Metres in Berlin was certainly a mix with just five moderns, and a range of Evolutions and Classics, but one of the boats that certainly caught the eye was Sünnschien (GER 17) of Uwe Baykowski, Sabine Kupfer and Michael Schulz.

This boat was awarded the Concourse d’Elegance for the most beautiful boat at the event.

Sünnschien was most successful German 5.5 Metre boat in Olympic times, getting fourth in Acapulco in 1968.

A Briton Chance design, and built in Ontario, Canada in 1967, she was renovated by the current owner Uwe Baykowski, from Kiel, after finding her in very poor condition in The Netherlands.

5.5 Metre German Open Final Results

1st New Moon II (BAH 24, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov)

2nd Girls on Film (GBR 42, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfry, Matt Haslam)

3rd Otto (NOR 68, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Herve Cunningham, Luka Strahovnik)

4th Momo (SUI 229, Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser, Thomas Auracher)

5th John B (BAH 22, Gavin Mckinney, Lars Horn Johannessen, Flavio Marazzi)

6th Ali Baba (GER 84, Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Beata Kallkowski, Uwe Schwarick)