Edinburgh Cup win for Lawrie Smith after final day glass-out at Abersoch

Edinburgh Cup win for Lawrie Smith sailing with Goncalo Ribeiro, Ruairidh Scott and Martin Wrigley.

All racing was cancelled on the final day of the British Dragon 2024 National Championship due to lack of wind at Abersoch on Friday.

With no futher changes to the leaderboard Smith GBR 815 successfully defended the title on count-back after finishing tied on 9 pts with Grant Gordon GBR 833, sailing with Luke Patience, Elliott Hanson and Faye Chatterton.

In third place with 11 pts was Pedro Rebelo de Andrade POR 89 sailing with Miguel Leitmann and Martin Westerdahl.

This was Lawrie Smith’s fourth Edinburgh Cup win.

British Dragon 2024 National Championship

76th Edinburgh Cup – Final after 5 races, 1 discard (29 entries)