SailGP launches Virtual Reality app experience for Grand Final in San Francisco

SailGP has launched fan-first Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) features in their latest SailGP App.

The latest app upgrade will provide an enhanced viewing experience of the league’s Season 4 Grand Final, taking place this weekend in San Francisco 13-14 July.

Using the SailGP app and simply by pointing their handheld iOS device towards the action unfolding right in front of them – either in person or tuning in from home – specators can enjoy an immersive 3D experience.

The new VR feature, which uses GPS technology and works on both WiFi and mobile connectivity, provides a 360-viewing angle of the racecourse, plus on water graphical overlays, live stats, F50 boat tracking and much more to ensure fans don’t miss any of the action.

SailGP has also launched a new AR experience in the SailGP app to give fans the opportunity to see one of SailGP’s identical F50 catamarans up-close.

This new feature allows users to have a 360 tour of a high-tech F50,with a 3D view and the ability to zoom in and out to check out all of the core components that enable these boats to reach speeds of up to 100 km/h (60 mph).

Fans can even pose for a selfie and share a photo on social media with their favorite teams’ F50.

Producing side-by-side images with their selected mutihull F50 as they fly above the water powered by 30 meter tall rigs in some configurations.

Following this weekend’s Grand Final showdown, SailGP intends to deploy both features for all 14 events in its 2024/2025 Season calendar, which was announced earlier this week.

SailGP’s Season 4 Grand Final winner-takes-all, $2 million Grand Final.in San Francisco takes place on July 13/14, with racing from 22:30 BST UK.

The F50 fleet will go head to head across five fleet races before the top three teams on points proceed into the winner-takes-all, $2 million Grand Final. Racing takes place from 2.30pm PDT on July 13/14.

According to the points, it’s mathematically probable that two teams out of Australia, France and Spain will join New Zealand in the Grand Final showdown. But points are tight – with Canada and Emirates GBR just four behind France.

The revolutionary new feature has been powered by SailGP’s existing Emmy Award-winning LiveLineFX technology and use of the Oracle Cloud, which enables the global championship to process 1.15bn data requests in real-time via 125 sensors from each of the ten state-of-the-art F50 catamarans per hour over T-Mobile’s 5G hybrid network solution.

