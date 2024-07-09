SailGP puts Canada, France, Spain and whisper it . . . New Zealand on the block for season 5

With the addition of Brazil and another independent team to SailGP for season 5, one existing team has to leave the extreme sail racing league.

In the latest edition of ‘Sailing on the Edge’ SailGP CEO Russell Coutts reveales that league-owned teams Canada, France and Spain have been issued formal notice that one will be dropped, should they fail to secure third-party ownership or full commercial backing by the start of Season 5 in November.

To the question of what happened if they all found their funding, Coutts replied that, “I have an idea, it’s quiet nuclear in some ways, and there’s a country that I’ll never be able to go to . . . New Zealand.”



Billionaire Larry Ellison, who started the ‘extreme sail racing league’ with Russell Coutts in 2019, has always insisted that the sailing teams have to become financially independent within five years or individual backing would be withdrawn.

With that deadline approaching it appears that Ellison and Coutts have decided that they can afford to trim the weaker teams as the League gains credence for an all-professional sailing league . . . the Formula 1 of the water!

Next SailGP event is the Championship showdown taking place on 13/14 July 2024.

The 2024/2025 Season 5 calendar, will feature new events in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Auckland, as well as a return to Great Britain and New York.

Eleven teams are expected on the start line in November for the opening event in the United Arab Emirates – beginning with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas – 23 – 24 November 2024.