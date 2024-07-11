76th Edinburgh Cup – Back-to-back wins for Lawrie Smith on day 3

Back-to-back wins for Lawrie Smith GBR 815, moves him to the top of the leaderboard, locked on 9 pts with Grant Gordon, GBR 833 who took second in both races.

Pedro Rebelo de Andrade POR 89 moves into third on 11 pts after fourth place finishes in both races, with Graham Bailey GBR 192 dropping to fourth with 12 pts after a 3 and 7.

Also in the leading pack is Gavia Wilkinson-Cox, a 7, 3 enough to retain fifth on 17 pts.

While Cameron Good IRL 211 moves into sixth with 23 pts to lead the Irish challenge.

The British Dragon 2024 National Championship for the Edinburgh Cup, hosted by the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, finishes on Friday 12 July.

2024 Edinburgh Cup – Day 3 after 5 races, 1 discard (29 entries)