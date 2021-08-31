29er Worlds – New leaders for final day

Mateo and Simon Codner of Spain take lead into the final day of the Zhik 29er World Championship at the RCN in Valencia.

A storm in the morning forced a postponement and the changed conditions brought the local pair into the lead with a 4, 11, 1 scoreline on 44 points.

Second are Keo Devaux and Enael Rio (1,1,16) of France with 48 points and up into third place are Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj (5,1,37) of Denmark.

It is very tight for the podium places with a chasing pack led by Quicorras Urios and Filippo Benetti (11,18,2) of Spain on 52pts, with 5th Ian and Noah Nyehuis (22,7,`8) of the USA with 53 points, and Anton Schmid and Peter Joslin USA in sixth.

Best placed British pair are Ben Mueller and Sam Webb (8,22,33) in 11th place overall with 90 points.

Tuesday is the final day with three race scheduled.

Zhik 29er World Championship – Final Series Leaders after 6 races (189 entries)

1st ESP 2976 Mateo and Simon CODOÑER 6 -18 17 5 4 11 1 – – 44 pts

2nd FRA 2704 Keo DEVAUX and Enael RIO 7 1 1 16 -33 10 13 – – 48 pts

3rd DEN 14 Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip DEHN-TOFTEHOJ 8 20 10 7 5 1 -37 – – 51 pts

4th ESP 22 Quicorras URIOS and Filippo BINETTI 18 5 13 3 11 -18 2 – – 52 pts

5th USA 2384 Ian and Noah NYENHUIS 10 14 3 1 -22 7 18 – – 53 pts

6th USA 2449 Anton SCHMID and Peter JOSLIN 16 4 6 8 21 5 -25 – – 60 pts

7th FRA 2509 Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX 11 2 5 -20 16 15 17 – – 66 pts

8th USA 1250 Sophie FISHER and Hoel MENARD 17 -39 12 15 2 3 30 – – 79 pts

9th ESP 2912 Alvaro ALONSO and Guillermo CASTELLANO 28 26 18 4 -32 2 4 – – 82 pts

10th ITA 2799 Claudia QUARANTA and Carlo VITTOLI 13 15 20 9 -24 19 9 – – 85 pts

11th GBR 2788 Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB 5 19 8 28 8 22 -33 – – 90 pts

Other GBR:

34th GBR 3066 Aled LLEWELLYN-JONES and Benjamin BRADLEY

40th GBR 2478 Rob MAWDSLEY and Ollie MEARS

