SB20 World Championships open in Cascais

After the first day of the 2021 SB20 World Championship at the Clube Naval de Cascais, Portugal, Arsen Chubarkov of the Russian Yacht Federation has a three point lead.

Chubarkov sailing with Dmitriy Tretiakov, Artem Sudakov and Andrei Akimenko (4, 3) is on 7 points, second is Manuel Marques (8, 2) of Portugal with 10 points and third Chatonnier Lucas (3, 10) of France on 13 points.

First race winner was Chatonnier Lucas (1,41) of Russia ahead of Tonu Toniste (2, 13) of Estonia, with third Chatonnier Lucas.

Second race winner was Nils Razmilovic (17, 1) of Singapore, with second Manuel Marques and third Arsen Chubarkov.

Best British placed teams are Diogo Costa in 19th, and Charles Whelan in 21st place.

Racing continues Tuesday with three more races scheduled.

SB20 World Championship 2021 – Leaders after 2 races (66 entries)

1st RYF3709 Arsen Chubarkov 4 3 – – 7 pts

2nd POR3616 Manuel Marques 8 2 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA3653 Chatonnier Lucas 3 10 – – 13 pts

4th EST3803 Tonu Toniste 2 13 – – 15 pts

5th ESP3800 Javier Sherk 11 4 – – 15 pts

6th SGP3750 Nils Razmilovic 17 1 – – 18 pts

7th BRA3751 Henrique Haddad 10 8 – – 18 pts

8th RYF3805 Liza Zherebetsova DGA 9 – – 18 pts

9th POR3801 Vasco Serpa 13 7 – – 20 pts

10th POR3738 Jose Paulo Ramada 7 19 – – 26 pts

11th BEL3762 Bart Tytgat 9 18 – – 27 pts

12th FRA3580 Amar Paola 18 12 – – 30 pts

13th POR3734 John Tavares 12 22 – – 34 pts

14th BRA3802 Victor Demaison 30 5 – – 35 pts

15th POR3516 Bernardo Loureiro 23 16 – – 39 pts

16th POR3723 Tiago Morais 16 24 – – 40 pts

17th POR3558 Mafalda Pires Lima 20 21 – – 41 pts

18th RYF3755 Banayan Daniil 1 41 – – 42 pts

19th GBR3469 Diogo Costa 31 11 – – 42 pts

20th RYF3722 Vasily Grigoriev 27 15 – – 42 pts

21st GBR3758 Charles Whelan 29 14 – – 43 pts