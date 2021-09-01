29er World Champions are Simon and Mateo Codoner

Simón and Mateo Codoñer of the host club, RCN Valencia, Spain, are the new 29er World Champions.

Their final day scoreline of 4 and 5 meant that they also completed the double, taking the U17 title.

Second was another Spanish pair, Quicorras Urios and Filippo Binetti with third Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj of Denmark.

In the the women, the French Chloé Revil and Nell Castilla took the gold, followed by the Danes Rebekka Johannesen and Slije Cerup-Simonsen, with the bronze for Paula and Isabel Laiseca (RCN Gran Canaria).

Best placed British pair overall were Ben Mueller and Sam Webb in 12th place overall.

Zhik 29er 2021 World Championship – Final Leaders after 8 races (189 entries)

1st ESP 2976 Mateo and Simon CODOÑER – – 53 pts

2nd ESP 22 Quicorras URIOS SALINAS and Filippo BINETTI POZZI – – 61 pts

3rd DEN 14 Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip DEHN-TOFTEHOJ – – 65 pts

4th USA 2384 Ian and Noah NYENHUIS – – 87 pts

5th FRA 2509 Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX – – 100 pts

6th ITA 2799 Claudia QUARANTA and Carlo VITTOLI – – 101 pts

7th FIN 2035 Simon KARLEMO and Lasse LINDELL – – 102 pts

8th USA 2449 Anton SCHMID and Peter JOSLIN – – 104 pts

9th FRA 2704 Keo DEVAUX and Enael RIO – – 105 pts

10th ESP 2912 Alvaro ALONSO and Guillermo CASTELLANO – – 110 pts

11th ARG 2577 Santiago DUNCAN and Tadeo FUNES DE RIOJA – – 118 pts

12th GBR 2788 Ben MUELLER and Sam Webb – – 124 pts

Other GBR:

28th GBR 3066 Aled LLEWELLYN-JONES and Benjamin BRADLEY

40th GBR 2478 Rob MAWDSLEY and Ollie MEARS

Full results here . . .