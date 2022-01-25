iQFOiL International Games – Day 1 Racing

First day of racing at the 2022 iQFOiL International Games, Lanzarote.
Emma Wilson is in second in the women’s event, six points behind Pilar Lamadrid of Spain, with Lucie Belbeoch of France third.
In the men’s event, Luuc Van Opzeeland of Holland leads, six points clear of countyman Huig Jan Tak, with Nicolas Goyard of France a point back in third place.
Britain’s Matt Barton is fourth, and Finn Hawkins seventh.
iQFOiL – Women after 5 races (31 entries)
1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR Emma Wilson 2 -9 2 2 4 – – 10 pts
3rd FRA Lucie Belbeoch 3 2 3 -10 3 – – 11 pts
4th POL Maja Dziarnowska -8 3 4 4 7 – – 18 pts
5th FRA Lola Sorin 7 -16 5 3 5 – – 20 pts
6th GBR Islay Watson -22 6 12 5 2 – – 25 pts
7th FRA Marion Couturier 4 5 -11 8 9 – – 26 pts
8th FRA Delphine Cousin 5 8 7 -15 11 – – 31 pts
9th CRO Palma Cargo 10 10 6 6 -15 – – 32 pts
10th FRA Marion Mortefon 6 7 -18 9 14 – – 36 pts
Other GBR:
14th GBR Alice Read 11 -15 13 12 10 – – 46 pts
16th GBR Alysia Gibson 15 18 17 11 -25 – – 61 pts
18th GBR Jennie Roberts 12 20 -24 21 18 – – 71 pts
iQFOiL – Men after 5 races (70 entries)
1st NED Luuc Van Opzeeland 2 2 -3 1 2 – – 7 pts
2nd NED Huig Jan Tak 7 -8 1 2 3 – – 13 pts
3rd FRA Nicolas Goyard 1 1 11 (71.0 DNC) 1 – – 14 pts
4th GBR Matthew Barton 3 5 -16 12 5 – – 25 pts
5th FRA Adrien Mestre 11 -48 4 4 11 – – 30 pts
6th ITA Luca Di Tomassi 13 19 5 3 -27 – – 40 pts
7th GBR Finn Hawkins 4 -40 6 16.5 RDG1-5 16 – – 42.5 pts
8th FRA Tom Arnoux 9 12 -52 5 18 – – 44 pts
9th GER Sebastian Koerdel 5 14 2 -30 29 – – 50 pts
10th NED Sil Hoekstra (71.0 BFD) 6 29 7 9 – – 51 pts
Other GBR pts
11th GBR Samuel Sills 10 11 (71.0 RET) 10 20 122 51 pts
14th GBR Andy Brown 6 -26 20 22 6 80 54 pts