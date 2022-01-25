iQFOiL International Games – Day 1 Racing

First day of racing at the 2022 iQFOiL International Games, Lanzarote.

Emma Wilson is in second in the women’s event, six points behind Pilar Lamadrid of Spain, with Lucie Belbeoch of France third.

In the men’s event, Luuc Van Opzeeland of Holland leads, six points clear of countyman Huig Jan Tak, with Nicolas Goyard of France a point back in third place.

Britain’s Matt Barton is fourth, and Finn Hawkins seventh.

iQFOiL – Women after 5 races (31 entries)

1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR Emma Wilson 2 -9 2 2 4 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA Lucie Belbeoch 3 2 3 -10 3 – – 11 pts

4th POL Maja Dziarnowska -8 3 4 4 7 – – 18 pts

5th FRA Lola Sorin 7 -16 5 3 5 – – 20 pts

6th GBR Islay Watson -22 6 12 5 2 – – 25 pts

7th FRA Marion Couturier 4 5 -11 8 9 – – 26 pts

8th FRA Delphine Cousin 5 8 7 -15 11 – – 31 pts

9th CRO Palma Cargo 10 10 6 6 -15 – – 32 pts

10th FRA Marion Mortefon 6 7 -18 9 14 – – 36 pts

Other GBR:

14th GBR Alice Read 11 -15 13 12 10 – – 46 pts

16th GBR Alysia Gibson 15 18 17 11 -25 – – 61 pts

18th GBR Jennie Roberts 12 20 -24 21 18 – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .

iQFOiL – Men after 5 races (70 entries)

1st NED Luuc Van Opzeeland 2 2 -3 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd NED Huig Jan Tak 7 -8 1 2 3 – – 13 pts

3rd FRA Nicolas Goyard 1 1 11 (71.0 DNC) 1 – – 14 pts

4th GBR Matthew Barton 3 5 -16 12 5 – – 25 pts

5th FRA Adrien Mestre 11 -48 4 4 11 – – 30 pts

6th ITA Luca Di Tomassi 13 19 5 3 -27 – – 40 pts

7th GBR Finn Hawkins 4 -40 6 16.5 RDG1-5 16 – – 42.5 pts

8th FRA Tom Arnoux 9 12 -52 5 18 – – 44 pts

9th GER Sebastian Koerdel 5 14 2 -30 29 – – 50 pts

10th NED Sil Hoekstra (71.0 BFD) 6 29 7 9 – – 51 pts

Other GBR pts

11th GBR Samuel Sills 10 11 (71.0 RET) 10 20 122 51 pts

14th GBR Andy Brown 6 -26 20 22 6 80 54 pts

Full results available here . . .