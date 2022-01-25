Ainslie on the Edge

A brilliant revealing view of Ben Ainslie the British Olympic hero who ruled the supreme single-handed class over four Olympics.

Since that domination he has moved onto the America’s Cup and SailGP circuits, competing against the world’s greatest racing sailors, in some of the most technically complex racng yachts ever designed.

Sir Ben takes us through some of the moments in his career that have made him the athlete and man he is today in this episode of the SailGP behind-the-scenes docuseries in partnership with ROLEX.



