RORC Transatlantic Race – The waiting is over for Comanche

The 100ft VPLP Design/Verdier Maxi Comanche, skippered by Mitch Booth, is the winner of the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy.

While three boats are still racing under IRC, none of them can beat Comanche’s corrected time.

Comanche (CAY) achieved the quintuple for the 2022 RORC Transatlantic Race, also winning the IMA Trophy for Monohull Line Honours, IRC Super Zero and Yacht Club de France Trophy.

Comanche also set a new Monohull Race Record for the RORC Transatlantic Race of 7 days 22 hours 1 minute 4 seconds, and with it established the Fully Crewed IRCRecords corrected time record of 16 days 0 hours 12 minutes 57seconds.

Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster (GBR) was second overall by just over an hour.

David Collins’ Botin 52 Tala (GBR) was third, less than two minutes behind Scarlet Oyster after IRC time correction.

For the RORC Transatlantic Race, Comanche had 22 crew from 13 different countries. The most crew from any country was four from Russia.

Team Comanche:

Guillermo Altadill Fischer (ES), Mitch Booth (AU), Diogo Cayolla (PT), Pete Cumming (GB), Dom Davies (GB), Damien Durchon (FR), Shannon Falcone (AG), Pavlo Kalynchev (UA), Alexei Kapustin (RU), Pavel Karachov (RU), Campbell Knox (AU), Petr Lipa (RU), Lago Lopez Marra (ES), Paul Magee (AU), Will Oxley (AU), Corrado Rossignoli (IT), Louis Sinclair, (AG), Justin Slattery (IE), Eduard van Lierde (NL), Rudi van Velzen (ZA), Konstantin Vasilev (RU), Daryl Wislang (NZ).

