Dragon class head to Italy and Portugal for winter sun

The Dragon class has been making the most of the mild weather in Italy and Portugal with a strong British input.

In San Remo, Italy, winners of the Third leg of the Winter Series was Evgeniy Braslavets ITA77 /UKR (1,2,1).

Second Grant Gordon GBR820 (3,3,7) and third Klaus Diederichs GBR819 (5,7,2).

In Vilamoura, Portugal, winner of round 2 of the Algarve Dragon Winter Cup was Pedro Mendes Leal POR87 (4,1,2,14,1,2).

Second Martin Palsson SWE401 (1,6,6,4,2,1) and third Nicola Freisen GER1207 (3,2,3,3,6,4) with Ed Wright helming sixth placed MON 68.

San Remo Dragon Winter Series – THIRD LEG: 21/23 January (33 entries)

1st ITA 77 EVGENIY BRASLAVETS – SERGEY TIMOKHOV, BORIS KRAVCHENKO – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 820 GRANT GORDON – LUKE PATIENCE, JAMES WILLIAMSON, GREG SIEGWART – – 13 pts

3rd GBR 819 KLAUS DIEDERICHS – DIEGO NEGRI, JAMIE LEA – – 14 pts

4th RUS 27 ANATOLY LOGINOV – VADIM STATSENKO, ALEXANDER SHALAGIN – – 16 pts

5th RUS 76 ANDREY KIRILYUK – KASPER HARSBERG, ANDREA QUARANTA – – 18 pts

6th SUI 318 WOLF WASCHKUHN – JOAO VIDINHA, CHARLES NANKIN – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . . pdf

Algarve Dragon Winter Cup – ROUND 2 – Final (13 entries)

1st POR 87 Pedro MENDES LEAL – Jorge FERLOV, Pedro REBELO DE ANDRADE – – 10 pts

2nd SWE 401 Martin PÅLSSON – Thomas WALLENFELDT, Sven- Bertil JOHANSSON – – 14 pts

3rd GER 1207 Nicola FRIESEN – Michael LIPP, Killian WELSE – – 15 pts

4th DEN 423 Bo Sejr JOHANSEN – Morten DAVIDSEN, Theis PALM – – 16 pts

5th HUN 57 Ferenc KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI – Károly VEZÉR, Gábor Csaba DÉNES – – 18 pts

6th MON 68 Ed WRIGHT – Filipe SILVA, Rodolfo PIRES – – 31 pts

Full results available here . . .