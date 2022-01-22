RORC Transatlantic Race – Scarlet Oyster provisional IRC leader

The overall RORC Transatlantic Race winner has still not been decided.

Eleven teams are still racing and several are capable of winning the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy.

Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster (GBR) is 250 miles from the finish and currently ranked first overall after IRC time correction, Scarlet Oyster is expected to finish the race this Sunday 23 January.

“All OK out here, only 250nm to go! We can nearly smell the rum,” commented Scarlet Oyster’s Ross Applebey. “The Comanche to beat now …. We are not gaining, but importantly, not losing on our target.”

Scarlet Oyster have until 17:25 UTC Sunday to get there and take the lead.

“Now just hoping for 15kn plus wind the whole way in. Amazing how after 15 days it can still be so close, tantalisingly so!”

“The crew have been trimming and tweaking relentlessly, more akin to a 3-hour inshore race than a 15 day ocean race. Hopefully our biggest spinnakers can propel us at a little over the 8.6kn we require,” says Applebey in his blog to the race team.

The next two teams expected to finish are Mark Emerson’s A13 Phosphorus II (GBR), 110 miles from Grenada battling with Jacques Pelletier’s Milon 41 L’Ange de Milon (FRA).

Related post:

RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 11 – Comanche looking safe in the clubhouse

European Yacht of the Year 2022 Awards