RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 11 – Comanche looking safe in the clubhouse

With RORC Transatlantic Race Line honours decided, the race takes a breather with just the Volvo 70 I Love Poland due to finish Tuesday.

The IRC Super Zero, Volvo 70 LF Trifork with Joern Larsen at the helm, finished Monday at 21:37 in a time of 9d 10h 27m 58s, correcting out to 16d 13h 40m 28s.

They sit in a provisional fourth place in IRC overall.

L4 Trifork was originally Ericsson 4, the Juan K design that won the 2008-09 Volvo Ocean Race. Many consider Ericsson 4 as the best Volvo 70 ever built.

The original intention was for L4 Trifork to be a fast cruiser, but working with boat captain Jens Dolmer, L4 Trifork has been modified into a turbo-charged offshore racer with a longer bow sprit and side foils.

Comanche, safely in the clubhouse, continues to hold a comfortable overall IRC lead over the chasing pack.

IRC 1 leader, Ross Applebey’s Scarlet Oyster is provisionally second overall, but still with over 1,000nm to sail.



The IRC Zero leader, Maximilian Klink’s Caro is provisional third overall and expected to finish Thursday.

While word from Alex Thomson and Ken Howery on the multihull Tosca, is that they are finally on their way to Granada, after five days repairing the boat at Ponta Delgada.

RORC Transatlantic Race 2022 – Finishers at 11:00 hrs Tue 18 Jan:

1st MOCRA ITA Maserati – 15 Jan 05:51 – 6d 18h 51m 41s – – 14d 21h 10m 11s (corrected time)

2nd MOCRA CAY Powerplay – 15 Jan 06:46 – 6d 19h 46m 42s – – 15d 4h 15m 44s

3rd MOCRA USA Argo – 15 Jan 09:14 – 6d 22h 14m 59s – – 15d 5h 19m 40s

4th IRC RUS Comanche – 16 Jan 09:11 – 7d 22h 1m 4s – – 16d 0h 12m 57s

5th MOCRA FRA Ultim Emotion 2 – 16 Jan 22:19 – 18d 23h 52m 13s – – 18d 23h 52m 13s

6th IRC DEN L4 Trifork – 17 Jan 21:37 – 9d 10h 27m 58s – – 16d 13h 40m 28s