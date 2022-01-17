Sail Melbourne 2022 – It’s a Wrap

Sail Melbourne 2022 was very much a local event.

The days of long distance travel to these Olympic class regattas were already on the wane before the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The latest Aussie tennis row has highlighted the fact that even such well rewarded events have their problems and that Athlete dispensations can be tricky things to get right.

But, while here in Europe we struggle to get international and even local racing back on track, the Australian sailors were able to enjoy some keen racing, and Sail Melbourne is more than just the Olympic classes.

Stand-out performances by Matt Wearn, nine wins in the ILCA 7, Grae Morris with nine wins on the iQFOiL and Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot with a consistant score-line in the 49erFX.

Sail Melbourne 2022 – Final leading results:

ILCA 7 (10 boats)

1st Matt Wearn – 9 pts

2nd Frazer Brew – 17 pts

3rd Will Sargent – 36pts

ILCA 6 (28 boats)

1st Zoe Thomson – 16 pts

2nd Mara Stransky – 28 pts

3rd Evie Saunders – 29 pts

Mixed 470 (7 boats)

1st Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt – 11 pts

2nd Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas – 18 pts

3rd Sophie Jackson & Angus Higgins – 33 pts

49er (6 boats)

1st Thomas Needham & Joel Turner – 35 pts

2nd Jim Colley & Shaun Connor – 35 pts

3rd Thomas Cunich & Charles Zeeman – 47 pts

49erFX (5 boats)

1st Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot – 19 pts

2nd Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan – 29 pts

3rd Chloe Fisher and Laura Thomson – 44 pts

Kite Foiling (10 Kites)

1st Zac Pullen – 19pts

2nd Oscar Timm – 40 pts

3rd Jake Timm – 67 pts

Wind Foiling iQFOiL (21 Boards)

1st Grae Morris – 18 pts

2nd Caelin Winchcombe – 25 pts

3rd Harry Joyner – 39pts

Full list of results

