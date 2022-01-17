Sail Melbourne 2022 – It’s a Wrap

- Sail Melbourne 2022 was very much a local event.
The days of long distance travel to these Olympic class regattas were already on the wane before the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The latest Aussie tennis row has highlighted the fact that even such well rewarded events have their problems and that Athlete dispensations can be tricky things to get right.
But, while here in Europe we struggle to get international and even local racing back on track, the Australian sailors were able to enjoy some keen racing, and Sail Melbourne is more than just the Olympic classes.
Stand-out performances by Matt Wearn, nine wins in the ILCA 7, Grae Morris with nine wins on the iQFOiL and Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot with a consistant score-line in the 49erFX.
Sail Melbourne 2022 – Final leading results:
ILCA 7 (10 boats)
1st Matt Wearn – 9 pts
2nd Frazer Brew – 17 pts
3rd Will Sargent – 36pts
ILCA 6 (28 boats)
1st Zoe Thomson – 16 pts
2nd Mara Stransky – 28 pts
3rd Evie Saunders – 29 pts
Mixed 470 (7 boats)
1st Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt – 11 pts
2nd Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas – 18 pts
3rd Sophie Jackson & Angus Higgins – 33 pts
49er (6 boats)
1st Thomas Needham & Joel Turner – 35 pts
2nd Jim Colley & Shaun Connor – 35 pts
3rd Thomas Cunich & Charles Zeeman – 47 pts
49erFX (5 boats)
1st Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot – 19 pts
2nd Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan – 29 pts
3rd Chloe Fisher and Laura Thomson – 44 pts
Kite Foiling (10 Kites)
1st Zac Pullen – 19pts
2nd Oscar Timm – 40 pts
3rd Jake Timm – 67 pts
Wind Foiling iQFOiL (21 Boards)
1st Grae Morris – 18 pts
2nd Caelin Winchcombe – 25 pts
3rd Harry Joyner – 39pts
Related Post:
Sail Melbourne – Day 2 adds Kiteboarding and Wind Foil to the mix