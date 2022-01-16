Sail Melbourne – Para Sailing National Championships conclude on Day 4

Three Australia Para National Champions were decided at Sail Melbourne



The Australia Para Sailing National Championships concluded on another stunning Melbourne day on Sunday 16 January.

Wynyard Yacht Club’s Chris Symonds is the current World Champion in the Hansa 303 class, and he doubled down on that victory by finishing on top of the podium at Sail Melbourne 2022.

Symonds hasn’t had the opportunity to sail at the Paralympics since he started sailing the Hansa 303 after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

He has joined Australian Sailing and Sail Melbourne to support World Sailing’s #BackTheBid Campaign, which calls for Paralympic sailing to be reinstated for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

Winner in the Liberty event was Bob Schahinge, and in the 2.4mR event, John Collingwood.

Racing for the Olympic classes completes on Monday 17 January.

Sail Melbourne 2022 – Day 4 leading results:

Liberty Nationals – Final after 10 races (6 entries)

1st Bob Schahinge – 9 pts

2nd Jason Elwes – 28pts

3rd Russell Phillips – 28 pts

303 Nationals – Final after 10 races (5 entries)

1st Chris Symonds – 12 pts

2nd David Staley – 15 pts

3rd Alison Weatherly – 26 pts

2.4mR Nationals – Final after 10 races (5 entries)

1st John Collingwood – 18pts

2nd Neil Patterson – 22 pts

3rd Peter Russell – 22 pts

Olympic Classes:

ILCA 7 (10 boats)

1st: Matt Wearn (1), 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 – 7 pts

2nd Samuel King (2) 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2 – 14 pts

ILCA 6 (28 boats)

1st: Zoe Thomson 1, 3, 1, (10), 1, 1, 5, 1 – 13 pts

2nd Evie Saunders 2, 4, 2, 5, 2, 3 (7) 4 – 22 pts

3rd: Mara Stransky 5, (RAF), 9, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2 – 25 pts

Mixed 470 (7 boats)

1st: Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt 1, 2, 1, (2), 1, 1, 1, 1 – 6 pts

2nd: Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas 2, 1, 2, 4, 2, (8), 2, 2 – 15 pts

49er (6 boats)

1st: Jim Colley & Sean Connor 4, (7), 1, 3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 3 – 28 pts

2nd: Thomas Needham & Joel Turner (7), 1, 7, 2, 1, 4, 3, 4, 1, 4, 1, 1 – 29 pts

49erFX (5 boats)

1st: Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot 1, 1, (2), 1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1 – 15 pts

2nd: Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan 2, 3, 1, 4, 1, 2, 1, (OCS), 1, 4, 1, 3 – 23 pts

Kite Boards after 17 races (10 kites)

1st Zac Pullen – 14 pts

2nd Oscar Timm – 31 pts

3rd Jake Timm – 52 pts

Full list of results

