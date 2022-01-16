Sail Melbourne – Para Sailing National Championships conclude on Day 4

- Three Australia Para National Champions were decided at Sail Melbourne
The Australia Para Sailing National Championships concluded on another stunning Melbourne day on Sunday 16 January.
Wynyard Yacht Club’s Chris Symonds is the current World Champion in the Hansa 303 class, and he doubled down on that victory by finishing on top of the podium at Sail Melbourne 2022.
Symonds hasn’t had the opportunity to sail at the Paralympics since he started sailing the Hansa 303 after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
He has joined Australian Sailing and Sail Melbourne to support World Sailing’s #BackTheBid Campaign, which calls for Paralympic sailing to be reinstated for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.
Winner in the Liberty event was Bob Schahinge, and in the 2.4mR event, John Collingwood.
Racing for the Olympic classes completes on Monday 17 January.
Sail Melbourne 2022 – Day 4 leading results:
Liberty Nationals – Final after 10 races (6 entries)
1st Bob Schahinge – 9 pts
2nd Jason Elwes – 28pts
3rd Russell Phillips – 28 pts
303 Nationals – Final after 10 races (5 entries)
1st Chris Symonds – 12 pts
2nd David Staley – 15 pts
3rd Alison Weatherly – 26 pts
2.4mR Nationals – Final after 10 races (5 entries)
1st John Collingwood – 18pts
2nd Neil Patterson – 22 pts
3rd Peter Russell – 22 pts
Olympic Classes:
ILCA 7 (10 boats)
1st: Matt Wearn (1), 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 – 7 pts
2nd Samuel King (2) 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2 – 14 pts
ILCA 6 (28 boats)
1st: Zoe Thomson 1, 3, 1, (10), 1, 1, 5, 1 – 13 pts
2nd Evie Saunders 2, 4, 2, 5, 2, 3 (7) 4 – 22 pts
3rd: Mara Stransky 5, (RAF), 9, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2 – 25 pts
Mixed 470 (7 boats)
1st: Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt 1, 2, 1, (2), 1, 1, 1, 1 – 6 pts
2nd: Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas 2, 1, 2, 4, 2, (8), 2, 2 – 15 pts
49er (6 boats)
1st: Jim Colley & Sean Connor 4, (7), 1, 3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 3 – 28 pts
2nd: Thomas Needham & Joel Turner (7), 1, 7, 2, 1, 4, 3, 4, 1, 4, 1, 1 – 29 pts
49erFX (5 boats)
1st: Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot 1, 1, (2), 1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1 – 15 pts
2nd: Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan 2, 3, 1, 4, 1, 2, 1, (OCS), 1, 4, 1, 3 – 23 pts
Kite Boards after 17 races (10 kites)
1st Zac Pullen – 14 pts
2nd Oscar Timm – 31 pts
3rd Jake Timm – 52 pts
