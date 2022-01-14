Sail Melbourne – Day 2 adds Kiteboarding and Wind Foil to the mix

Plenty of heat on and off the water on Day 2 of Sail Melbourne 2022, as kiteboards and wing foils took to Port Phillip for their first day of racing.
Inclusion of Kiteboarding in the Olympic class at Paris 2024 is reflected at Sail Melbourne, plus the mixed crew 470 event and the new foiling boards.
Zac Pullen couldn’t have been more impressive in winning all five of the day’s races, with Jane Taylor taking second place and Oscar Timm third.
Matt Wearn continued his form with two more wins in the two ILCA 7 Laser races.
Evie Saunders now leads the ICA6 Radial event, two points ahead of Zoe Thomson.
New leaders in the mixed 470 are Chris Charlwood and Amelia Catt
Sail Melbourne 2022 – Day 2 leading results:
ILCA7 (10 boats)
1st: Matt Wearn 1, 1, 1, 1 – 4 pts
2nd Samuel King 2, 2, 2, 2, – 8 pts
ILCA6 (28 boats)
1st Evie Saunders 2, 4, 2, 5 – 13 pts
2nd: Zoe Thomson 1, 3, 1, 10 – 15 pts
Mixed 470 (7 boats)
1st: Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt 1, 2, 1, 2 – 6 pts
2nd: Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas 2, 1, 2, 4 – 9 pts
49er (6 boats)
1st: Jim Colley & Sean Connor 4, (7), 1, 3, 3, 1 – 12 pts
2nd Thomas Cunich & Charles Zeeman 2, 3, 2, 1 (5) 5 – 13pts
3rd: Tom Burton & Simon Hoffman 1, (5), 4, 5, 2, 2 – 14 pts
49erFX (5 boats)
1st: Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot 1, 1, (2), 1, 2, 1 – 6 pts
2nd: Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan 2, 3, 1, (4), 1, 2 – 9 pts
Kite Boards (10 kites)
1st Zac Pullen 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 – 5 pts
2nd Jane Taylor 2, 2, 3, 2, 6 – 15 pts
3rd Oscar Timm 7, 3, 2, 3, 2 – 17 pts
Wind Foil (21 boards)
1st: Grae Morris 3, 1, 1, 2 – 7 pts
2nd Caelin Winchcombe 2, 2, 2, 1, 2 – 7pts
3rd Harry Joyner 1, 4, 3, 3, 4 – 11 pts