Sail Melbourne – Day 2 adds Kiteboarding and Wind Foil to the mix

Plenty of heat on and off the water on Day 2 of Sail Melbourne 2022, as kiteboards and wing foils took to Port Phillip for their first day of racing.

Inclusion of Kiteboarding in the Olympic class at Paris 2024 is reflected at Sail Melbourne, plus the mixed crew 470 event and the new foiling boards.

Zac Pullen couldn’t have been more impressive in winning all five of the day’s races, with Jane Taylor taking second place and Oscar Timm third.

Matt Wearn continued his form with two more wins in the two ILCA 7 Laser races.

Evie Saunders now leads the ICA6 Radial event, two points ahead of Zoe Thomson.

New leaders in the mixed 470 are Chris Charlwood and Amelia Catt

Sail Melbourne 2022 – Day 2 leading results:

ILCA7 (10 boats)

1st: Matt Wearn 1, 1, 1, 1 – 4 pts

2nd Samuel King 2, 2, 2, 2, – 8 pts

ILCA6 (28 boats)

1st Evie Saunders 2, 4, 2, 5 – 13 pts

2nd: Zoe Thomson 1, 3, 1, 10 – 15 pts

Mixed 470 (7 boats)

1st: Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt 1, 2, 1, 2 – 6 pts

2nd: Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas 2, 1, 2, 4 – 9 pts

49er (6 boats)

1st: Jim Colley & Sean Connor 4, (7), 1, 3, 3, 1 – 12 pts

2nd Thomas Cunich & Charles Zeeman 2, 3, 2, 1 (5) 5 – 13pts

3rd: Tom Burton & Simon Hoffman 1, (5), 4, 5, 2, 2 – 14 pts

49erFX (5 boats)

1st: Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot 1, 1, (2), 1, 2, 1 – 6 pts

2nd: Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan 2, 3, 1, (4), 1, 2 – 9 pts

Kite Boards (10 kites)

1st Zac Pullen 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 – 5 pts

2nd Jane Taylor 2, 2, 3, 2, 6 – 15 pts

3rd Oscar Timm 7, 3, 2, 3, 2 – 17 pts

Wind Foil (21 boards)

1st: Grae Morris 3, 1, 1, 2 – 7 pts

2nd Caelin Winchcombe 2, 2, 2, 1, 2 – 7pts

3rd Harry Joyner 1, 4, 3, 3, 4 – 11 pts

Full list of results available here…