RORC Transatlantic Race – Argo is new leader on day 7

Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) hits the front of the RORC Transatlantic Race as the end game begins.

Argo holds a 22nm lead over Peter Cunningham’s MOD70 PowerPlay, with 500nm to the finish in Granada and multihull line honours.

Giovanni Soldini’s Multi70 Maserati (ITA) is in third place 40nm off the two leaders, all three sailing at 16 to 17 knots

While the maxi Comanche, skippered by Mitch Booth, is some 300nm behind the multihulls, but still ahead of the monohull race record and heading for monohull line honours.

IRC Super Zero, Volvo 70 LF Trifork with Joern Larsen at the helm, is ranked first in class and overall after IRC time correction.

Related Post:

RORC Transatlantic Race – Black Pearl dismasted on day 6