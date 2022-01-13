RORC Transatlantic Race – Black Pearl dismasted on day 6

The Botin 56 Black Pearl has contacted the RORC Race Team to retire from the race due to a broken mast – all OK on board.

Black Pearl, helmed by Stefan Jentzsch of Germany, is 800 miles west of the Canary Islands and now making their way there under jury rig with engine.

PowerPlay is still hanging on to the overall race lead on day six of the RORC Transatlantic Race, but under increasing pressure from Argo and Maserati for multihull line honours.

Peter Cunningham’s MOD70 PowerPlay is to the north and only 10nm ahead of Argo and Maserati, all three sailing at 16+ knots with just over 800nm to the finish in Granada.

The three 70ft trimarans are expected to finish the race at around midnight UTC on Friday 14 January.

While Comanche, the 100ft Maxi skippered by Mitch Booth, is estimated to be over two days ahead of the monohull race record and heading for monohull line honours.

In IRC Super Zero, Volvo 70 LF Trifork with Joern Larsen at the helm, is under 1,300 miles from the finish and ranked first in class and overall after IRC time correction.

L4 Trifork has slingshot around a low-pressure system and heading south towards Comanche’s position, hoping to close on the monohull leader.

Volvo 70 I Love Poland and The Austrian Ocean Race Project’s VO65 Sisi have a battle to the north of the class leaders and have both turned their bows south.

In IRC Zero, Mark Emerson’s A13 Phosphorus II is leading the class after IRC time correction. Max Klink’s Botin 52 Caro leads the class on the water.

And in IRC One, Richard Palmer’s JPK 1010 Jangada, racing Two-Handed with Jeremy Waitt, is having a distinguished race. Jangada is ranked top boat after IRC time correction in a highly competitive class.

Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster is ranked second.

