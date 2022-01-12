RORC Transatlantic Race – Thomson out

Alex Thomson, sailing with Ken Howery on Tosca, a Gunboat 68 multihull, has retired from the 2022 RORC Transatlantic Race.

Tosca was last reported to the north, near the island of Ponta Delgada.

Tracker seems to indicate that they may have stopped there.

All are reported safe and are returning to Lanzarote.

Peter Cunningham’s MOD70 Powerplay continues to lead for Line Honours with 1155nm to the finish.

Leading monohull is the Maxi Comanche, skippered by Mitch Booth.

Comanche is currently leading IRC Super Zero with Volvo 70 L4 Trifork, helmed by Joern Larsen, in second place.

