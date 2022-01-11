RORC Transatlantic Race – Powerplay retains lead into Day 4

On the fourth day of the RORC Transatlantic Race, Peter Cunningham’s MOD70 PowerPlay has a 66nm lead with 1480nm to the finish.

PowerPlay, sailing at 20 knots, leads from Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) and Giovanni Soldini’s Multi70 Maserati (ITA) and just two hours outside multihull race record pace.



The 100ft Maxi Comanche (CAY) skippered by Mitch Booth leads the monohulls, trailing the leading multihull by over 500nm, but still on record pace, despite slowing to 14 knots.

Volvo 70 L4 Trifork (DEN) is still the most northerly boat of the RORC fleet, holding fifth place on the water.

In IRC Zero, Botin 56 Black Pearl (GER), helmed by Stefan Jentsch, leads on the water in eighth place and second on handicap to David Collins’ Botin 52 Tala (GBR).

While in IRC 1, Andrew Hall’s Lombard 46 Pata Negra leads from Jacques Pelletier’s Milon 41 L’Ange De Milon (FRA) on the water, with Richard Palmer’s JPK 10.10 Jangada (GBR) leading on handicap.

Remy Gerin’s 65ft Spirit of Tradition sloop Faïaoahé (FRA) representing the Yacht Club de France is back in the race.

The two-handed team of Remy and Bernard Jeanne-Beylot suspended racing on day three to fix a problem with their auto-pilot, all within the race rules, and now Faïaoahé is back in action on the course.

Related Post:

RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 2 and two boats retire