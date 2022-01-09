RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 2 and two boats retire

By sunset on the second day of the RORC Transatlantic Race, two of the boats racing in the RORC Transatlantic Race have reported that they are heading for shore.

Swan 58 OM II and the classic Faiaoahe. OM II have retired from racing and will sail to Antigua. Faiaoahe have reported that they have temporarily suspended racing but intend to resume racing.

All are safe and well aboard both boats.

By Sunday evening the majority of the record fleet were into the wide expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, leaving the Canary Islands in their wake.

This would normally result in blasting southwest in the trade winds, but this year’s race has a very complex weather scenario for the days ahead. Right now, a low-pressure system to the north is affecting the front runners who chose this high road.

To the south, the low road, the breeze is better than expected.

The low riders look to have made the right call – for now.

MOCRA CLASS

To the north, the leading multihulls have slowed down to under 20 knots as they enter the transition zone created between the low to the northwest and the trade winds to the northeast.

Pete Cunningham’s MOD70 PowerPlay (CAY) has been the dominant force so far and has taken up a westerly position compared to Giovanni Soldini’s Multi70 Maserati (ITA), and Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA).

Tactically, PowerPlay has positioned between the competition and the finish. The race is on to cross the transition zone and gybe onto the fresh breeze to the northwest.

IRC SUPER ZERO

The 100ft Maxi Comanche (CAY) skippered by Mitch Booth gybed southwest shortly after dawn on day two and has stayed on the same gybe all day.

On a broad reach, Comanche has been unstoppable, achieving over 20 knots of boat speed hour after hour. If Comanche continues at this pace, the race record will be smashed by over three days.

IRC ZERO

Max Klink’s Botin 52 Caro (CH) is still leading the class, but only just. Botin 56 Black Pearl (GER), helmed by Stefan Jentsch, and David Collins’ Botin 52 Tala (GBR) have all gybed west and are continuing their close battle.

In reality, all three boats are vying for the class and overall lead, after IRC time correction.

IRC ONE

Leaving Tenerife to port initially worked out well for Richard Palmer’s JPK 1010 Jangada (GBR), Jacques Pelletier’s Milon 41 L’Ange De Milon (FRA) and Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster (GBR).

However, Andrew Hall’s Lombard 46 Pata Negra (GBR), which went south of Tenerife, is now through the lee of the island and starting to increase in speed due to the good pressure.