Sara Sutcliffe joins RYA as new Chief Executive

Sara Sutcliffe MBE has joined the Royal Yachting Association as the organisation’s new Chief Executive.

A qualified lawyer, Sara spent her formative years working in the City at leading global law firm Baker & McKenzie.

Her most recent position before joining the RYA was CEO at Table Tennis England.

Chris Preston, RYA Chair, commented: “With over 20 years’ experience in the sports sector Sara brings with her a wealth of knowledge, expertise and passion that will be a true asset to the RYA.”

Interim Chief Executive Dave Strain will now resume his role within the RYA as Finance Director and Company Secretary.

