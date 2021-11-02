Sara Sutcliffe appointed new RYA Chief Executive

The Royal Yachting Association has appointmented Sara Sutcliffe MBE as its new Chief Executive.

Recently awarded an MBE for services to sport, Sara is a native New Zealander, but she has lived and worked in the UK throughout her career.

A qualified lawyer, Sara spent her formative years working in the City at leading global law firm Baker & McKenzie.

With a keen interest in sport, she later took the opportunity to join the British Olympic Association (BOA) developing her legal and management skills and attended four Olympic Games as General Counsel to Team GB.

Following the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Sara joined Table Tennis England as CEO.

The present chief executive, Sarah Treseder, is leaving the RYA after more than ten years to become chief executive at the UK Chamber of Shipping.

Ms Sutcliffe will take up the Chief Executive post in early January 2022.

Image courtesy RYA

Related Post:

RYA Chief Executive Sarah Treseder moving on