RYA Yachtmaster of the Year awarded to Freddie Jablonski

Freddie Jablonski is RYA Yachtmaster of the Year.

The RYA’s President, HRH The Princess Royal, presented 24-year-old Freddie Jablonski with the prestigious RYA Yachtmaster® of the Year award at the annual stakeholder lunch at Trinity House in London (Thursday, 8 February 2024).

The event was attended by guests from the maritime, sporting, charity, commercial and political sectors.

Richard Falk, RYA Director of Training and Qualifications said: “Anyone who undertakes and successfully passes their RYA Yachtmaster examination has every right to be proud of their achievement.”

“In being named RYA Yachtmaster of the Year Freddie has not only met the required standard of competence, when measured alongside more than 3,000 other candidates was identified as the very best of the best.”

“This is an outstanding achievement and one that Freddie has every right to be proud of, especially given the extremely challenging conditions encountered during his exam.”

Looking ahead to the future Freddie said: “I would like to work towards gaining my master 200t qualification as well as gaining my RYA Cruising Instructor.”