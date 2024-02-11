SB20 World Championships – Practice Day Highlights in Dubai

Sunday saw the completion of boat measurement, and the practice race for the 2024 SB20 World Championships at the Dubai Offshore SC.

The first racing will take place Monday for the 55 entries, with racing taking place throught to Friday 16 February.

Just a week ago Britain’s John Pollard wrapped-up the pre-event, the SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championship. He finished two points ahead of Hendrik Witzmann UAE, with Charlotte Borghesi UAE in third . . . Expect to see these teams among the leaders for the World title.



