Polland wraps-up SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championship

John Polland GBR, sailing with Henry Wetherell and Drew Barnes, wrapped-up the SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championship with a two point advantage.

Polland extended his lead with a win in the first race of the final day, with Hendrik Witzmann UAE sailing with Georgii Leonchuk and Henrique Anjos matching them with a win in the penaultimate race.

It was then all down to the final race with Polland’s third place just enough to take the title ahead of Witzmann who was fourth.



Winner of the final race was Victor Mosanya with Will Sargent and Ugo Mosanya, placing 6th overall.

Third on the podium was Charlotte Borghesi UAE, with Pippa Kenton-Page, Goncalo Lopes and Artem Basalkin.

The 2024 SB20 World Championship start at the Dubai Offshore SC from 12 to 16 February with 13 races scheduled.

SB20 Asia Pacific Championships 2024 – Final Leaders after 9 races (38 entries)

1st GBR 3814 John Pollard – – 19 pts

2nd UAE 3703 Hendrik Witzmann – – 21 pts

3rd UAE 3818 Charlotte Borghesi – – 33 pts

4th SGP 3748 Michael Buchanan – – 39 pts

5th UAE 3727 Arsen Chubarkov – – 41 pts

6th KSA 3821 Victor Mosanya – – 48 pts

7th SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic – – 57 pts

8th FRA 3763 Edward Russo – – 65 pts

9th NED 3716 Ronald Veraar – – 74 pts

10th UAE 3363 Michal Pajak – – 82 pts

11th UAE 3823 Bekky Britton – – 92 pts

12th UAE 3828 Rachel Blackburn – – 114 pts

13th UAE 3299 Edoardo Martinelli – – 119 pts

14th AUS 3827 Paul Mccartney – – 132 pts

15th SGP 3800 Agoston Sipos – – 136 pts

16th UAE 3317 GianMarco Mariotti – – 145 pts

17th UAE 727 Mike Hart – – 146 pts

18th UAE 3114 Paul Wright – – 147 pts

19th UAE 3561 Neil Corder – – 151 pts

20th UAE 3235 Gareth Owen – – 155 pts

Full results available here