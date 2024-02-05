Charles Caudrelier now less than 1000 miles from Cape Horn

ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE-Brest leader Charles Caudrelier is now less than 1,000 miles from Cape Horn and Sunday afternoon was making a steady 24 knots.

He should round Tuesday 6 February 2024.

Some 2,756 miles behind him Armel Le Cléac’h (Banque Populairs XI) is making less than 15kts as he emerges from an anticyclonic ridge.

He has just under 300 miles of an advance on Thomas Coville (Sodebo Ultim 3) who is making more than 30kts of boat speed, for the moment catching Le Cléac’h who should pick up speed as he catches a new low Sunday night or early Monday.

Fourth placed Anthony Marchand (Actual Ultim) is less than 400 miles from Cape Leeuwin and Éric Péron (Adagio) is passing the longitude of the Kerguelens albeit nearly 900 miles to their north.