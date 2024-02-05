Sam Pascoe wins 2024 Tiger Trophy to extend overall Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series lead

Sam Pascoe in a Musto Skiff holds onto his overnight lead to win the 2024 Tiger Trophy at Rutland SC, the sixth leg of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner in a 420, won a breezy final pursuit race to jump to second overall, Dan Vincent in a Musto Skiff completed the podium.

Pascoe is the overall leader of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series. Second is Ben Flower in a Laser and third Sam Barker in a Musto Skiff.

The next event on the 17 Febtuary is the final round of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series, the Oxford Blue.

2024 Tiger Trophy – Leaders after 4 races (106 entries)

1st Fast Musto Skiff Sam PASCOE – – Castle cove – – 6 pts

2nd Slow 420 Arwen FFLUR / Matthew RAYNER – – Pwllheli – – 11 pts

3rd Fast Musto Skiff Dan VINCENT – – Stokes Bay SC – – 14 pts

4th Slow 420 Imogen WADE / Hugo VALENTINE – – Draycote Water SC – – 18 pts

5th Fast 505 Roger GILBERT / Ian MITCHELL – – Frensham Pond SC – – 19 pts

6th Fast Musto Skiff Sam BARKER – – Castle Cove SC – – 22 pts

7th Slow 420 Joe JONES / Hennie BURLTON – – Burghfield SC – – 23 pts

8th Fast 505 Ian PINNELL / Alex DAVIES – – NSC – – 24 pts

9th Fast Osprey Ben MCGRANE / James ROSS – – Netley SC – – 26 pts

10th Slow 420 Harry GEROGE / Ralph CAWTHORNE – – Lyminton Town SC – – 28 pts

Full results available here . . .