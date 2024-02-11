Fireball World Championship – Garner and O’Brien take day 1 lead

Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien of Australia top the leaderboard after day 1 of the 2024 Fireball World Championships
Garner and O’Brien won the two opening day races, the first ahead of Britain’s Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend (2, 5), and the second ahead of Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson (3, 2).
Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins (5, 3) of Australia is in fourth place tied on 8 pts with Dave Hall and Paul Constable (4, 4) of Britain.
In 6th are Ben Knoop and James Belton (7, 7) with 14 pts.
Day 2 is expected to be similar conditions with hot weather throughout the day and a late sea breeze with two races scheduled.
The championship is hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, Australia, from 11 to 16 February.
2024 Fireball World Championship – Leaders after 2 races ( 58 entries)
1st AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GBR Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson – – 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 2 5 – – 7 pts
4th AUS Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 5 3 – – 8 pts
5th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 4 4 – – 8 pts
6th AUS Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 7 7 – – 14 pts
7th AUS Tom Gordon and Tom Gordon – – 6 9 – – 15 pts
8th AUS Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – 12 6 – – 18 pts
9th AUS Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 8 10 – – 18 pts
10th AUS Nick Gunner and Simon Gunner – – 11 12 – – 23 pts
11th AUS John Heywood and Daniel George – – 13 13 – – 26 pts
12th GBR Kevin Hope and William Cook – – 16 11 – – 27 pts
13th AUS Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – 22 8 – – 30 pts
14th AUS Scott Lidgett and Jack Lidgett – – 18 17 – – 35 pts
15th AUS Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – 14 27 – – 41 pts
16th SUI Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – 27 15 – – 42 pts
17th AUS Glenn Peverell and Bruno Lanati – – 20 22 – – 42 pts
18th AUS Peter Moor and Campbell Reid – – 17 26 – – 43 pts
19th CZE Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 25 18 – – 43 pts
20th GBR Vincent Horey and Richard Pepperdine – – 24 19 – – 43 pts