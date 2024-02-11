Fireball World Championship – Garner and O’Brien take day 1 lead

Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien of Australia top the leaderboard after day 1 of the 2024 Fireball World Championships

Garner and O’Brien won the two opening day races, the first ahead of Britain’s Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend (2, 5), and the second ahead of Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson (3, 2).

Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins (5, 3) of Australia is in fourth place tied on 8 pts with Dave Hall and Paul Constable (4, 4) of Britain.

In 6th are Ben Knoop and James Belton (7, 7) with 14 pts.

Day 2 is expected to be similar conditions with hot weather throughout the day and a late sea breeze with two races scheduled.

The championship is hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, Australia, from 11 to 16 February.

2024 Fireball World Championship – Leaders after 2 races ( 58 entries)

1st AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th AUS Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th AUS Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 7 7 – – 14 pts

7th AUS Tom Gordon and Tom Gordon – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

8th AUS Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – 12 6 – – 18 pts

9th AUS Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 8 10 – – 18 pts

10th AUS Nick Gunner and Simon Gunner – – 11 12 – – 23 pts

11th AUS John Heywood and Daniel George – – 13 13 – – 26 pts

12th GBR Kevin Hope and William Cook – – 16 11 – – 27 pts

13th AUS Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – 22 8 – – 30 pts

14th AUS Scott Lidgett and Jack Lidgett – – 18 17 – – 35 pts

15th AUS Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – 14 27 – – 41 pts

16th SUI Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – 27 15 – – 42 pts

17th AUS Glenn Peverell and Bruno Lanati – – 20 22 – – 42 pts

18th AUS Peter Moor and Campbell Reid – – 17 26 – – 43 pts

19th CZE Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 25 18 – – 43 pts

20th GBR Vincent Horey and Richard Pepperdine – – 24 19 – – 43 pts

Full results available here . . .