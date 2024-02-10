2024 ILCA Masters Worlds – Everyone a winner in Adelaide

The 2024 ILCA Masters World Championships at the Adelaide Sailing Club completed with nine new champions.

The week was a wrap for the 220+ sailors from 20 countries, who enjoyed fantastic conditions at a great location, hosted by the amazing Adelaide Sailing Club.

In the ILCA 6 winners were:

Apprentices Fleet – Franco Riquelme Antonetti ARG

Masters Fleet – Simon Small AUS

Grand Masters Fleet – Andrew Holdsworth USA

Great Grand Masters Fleet – ames Mitchell AUS

Legends Fleet – William Symes USA

In the ILCA 7 winners were:

Apprentices Fleet – Luke Deegan NZL

Masters Fleet – Brendan Casey AUS

Grand Masters Fleet – Brett Beyer AUS

Great Grand Masters Fleet – Steve Gunther AUS

Best placed British competitors were: Jon Emmett, third in the ILCA 6 Masters Fleet. Terry Scutcher second in the ILCA 6 Great Grand Masters Fleet.

And Mark Lyttle third in the ILCA 7 Grand Masters Fleet and Tim Law second in the Great Grand Masters Fleet.



ILCA 6 and 7 2024 ILCA Masters Worlds – Overall final podium places:

ILCA 6 – Apprentices Fleet (9 entries)

1st ARG Franco Riquelme Antonetti – – 19 pts

2nd GER Svenja Weger – – 24 pts

3rd UAE Adil Khalid – – 24 pts

ILCA 6 – Masters Fleet (21 entries)

1st AUS Simon Small – – 18 pts

2nd NZL Phil Wild – – 24 pts

3rd GBR Jon Emmett – – 29 pts

ILCA 6 – Grand Masters Fleet (45 entries)

1st USA Andrew Holdsworth – – 33 pts

2nd AUS Mark Tonner-Joyce – – 35 pts

3rd AUS Bruce Savage – – 37 pts

ILCA 6 – Great Grand Masters Fleet (43 entries)

1st AUS James Mitchell – – 28 pts

2nd GBR Terry Scutcher – – 38 pts

3rd AUS Richard Longbottom – – 55 pts

ILCA 6 – Legends Fleet (19 entries)

1st USA William Symes – – 15 pts

2nd AUS Tim Alexander – – 39 pts

3rd AUS Robert Lowndes – – 45 pts

ILCA 7 – Apprentices Fleet (12 entries)

1st NZL Luke Deegan – – 12 pts

2nd IRL Colin Leonard – – 29 pts

3rd ITA Lorenzo Cerretelli – – 33 pts

ILCA 7 – Masters Fleet (19 etries)

1st AUS Brendan Casey – – 22 pts

2nd AUS David Whait – – 27 pts

3rd NZL Scott Leith – – 42 pts

ILCA 7 – Grand Masters Fleet (35 entries)

1st AUS Brett Beyer – – 11 pts

2nd NZL Andrew Dellabarca – – 40 pts

3rd GBR Mark Lyttle – – 46 pts

ILCA 7 – Great Grand Masters Fleet (19 entries)

1st AUS Steve Gunther – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Tim Law – – 23 pts

3rd AUS Michael Wilson – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .