Latest World Sailing Rankings include new Olympic classes

World Sailing have published the Olympic classes World Rankings updated as at 1 November 2021.

These rankings reflect the classes to be used in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Thus the RS:X, Finn and individual gender 470 classes are removed and in their place are the mixed 470 dinghy event and the individual Formula Kite and iQFoil events.

Of the British Sailing Squad only John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 class hold a No.1 world ranking.

In the new classes Islay Watson is ranked 2nd in the new iQFoil ranking.

There are a number of Olympic class events taking place over the next few weeks – 49er, 49erFX, Nacra17, ILCA6 and 7 – which will reflect in the next rankings.

Here are the top World Ranked and GBR sailors as of 01 November 2021:

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt

5th GBR – Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (were 7th)

49erFX:

1st NED – Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz

6th GBR – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (were 4th)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides (was 2nd)

16th GBR Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (was 17th)

28th GBR – Elliot Hanson (was 20th)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st NOR – Line Flem Høst (was 4th)

12th GBR- Alison Young (was 11th)

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet

2nd AUS – Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (were 4th)

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Patricia Reino Cacho and Jaime Wizner Pérez-lafuente

27th GBR – Freya Black and Marcus Tressler

IQ Foil Women:

1st GER – Lina Erdil (was 10th)

2nd GBR – Islay Watson (was 1st)

IQ Foil Men:

1st BRA – Mateus Isaac (was 3rd)

7th GBR – Matt Barton (was 5th)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SLO – Toni Vodisek (was 3rd)

5th GBR – Conner Bainbridge (was 22nd)

16th GBR – Guy Bridge (was 19th)

Formula Kite Women:

1st POL – Julia Damasiewicz (was 2nd)

9th GBR – Eleanor Aldridge (was 15th)

12th GBR – Madeleine Anderson (was 27th)

See full rankings here . . .

