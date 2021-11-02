Nacra 15 Worlds – Day 2 and event back on track

Three races and plenty of time on the water for the 73 crews at the Nacra 15 World Championships off La Grande Motte.

The overall leaders after four races are the Swiss pair Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann (5,1,5,1) tied on 12 points with the Belgian pair Kwinten and Lieselotte Borghijs (4,2,4,2).

Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon of France, won three races on day 2 and are third with 15 points.

Manolo Gueslin Grimaud and Marion Declef (1,11,1,3) the day 1 leaders stay in the mix in fourth place.

Best placed British competitors are Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton (15,16,9,20) in 28th place, and Theo Williams and Abi Clarke (37,2,14,8) in 29th.

Nacra15 World Championships Leaders after 4 races (2 flights)

1st SUI 270 Axel GRANDJEAN/ Noémie FEHLMANN, 12 pts

2nd BEL 300 Kwinten BORGHIJS/Lieselotte BORGHIJS, 12 pts

3rd FRA 222 Thomas Proust/ Eloise Clabon, 15 pts

4th FRA 167 Manolo GESLIN GRIMAUD/ Marion DECLEF, 16 pt

5th SUI 196 Clément GUIGNARD/ Marie MAZUAY, 18 pts

6th NED 134/ Bart KOOIJMAN BEUK, 19 pt

7th GER 028 Leonard BEYER/ Zoe COERS, 23 pt

8th ESP 140 Max RONDEAU/ Mar GARCIA, 24 pt

9th FRA 175 Camille RIGAUD/ Julien MOUTARDE, 26 pts

10th FRA223 Clément Martineau/Lou Mourniac, 30 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related post:

Nacra 15 Worlds – A Day of Extremes