TP52 World Championship – Sled and Phoenix tied for lead

In the chase for the TP52 World Championship title Takashi Okura’s Sled crew and the Plattner family’s Phoenix share the lead with 15 points.

Sled with six times America’s Cup winner Murray Jones on the helm and Italian ace Francesco Bruni calling tactics won themselves a share of the overall lead.

Their 5, 1, score matching the Phoenix scoreline of two wins from day 1 and a weighty sixth and seventh for day 2.

With only three scheduled days of racing left of the overall 2021 52 SUPER SERIES it could not be closer. Chasing Sled and Quantum Racing overall now in third are Phoenix which are only two points behind.



As is often the case Quantum Racing’s astute risk management, achieved under high levels of stress, ensured they earned a third and a fourth place for Doug De Vos’ team lead by Terry Hutchinson.

Andy Soriano’s Alegre team also tasted the lows and the highs, winning the first race but finishing tenth in the second contest.

It was that kind of day.

ROLEX TP52 World Championship RCNP 2021 after four races

1st Phoenix 1 1 6 7 – – 15 pts

2nd Sled 7 2 5 1 – – 15 pts

3rd Quantum Racing 4 5 3 4 – – 16 pts

4th Platoon 3 3 4 8 – – 18 pts

5th Bronenosec Gazprom 2 8 9 2 – – 21 pts

6th Alegre 5 9 1 10 – – 25 pts

7th Interlodge 9 4 7 5 – – 25 pts

8th Provezza 10 7 2 9 – – 28 pts

9th Team Code Zero 6 6 10 6 – – 28 pts

10th Gladiator 8 10 8 3 – – 29 pts

52 SUPER SERIES 2021 after day 2

1st Sled – – 59 points

2nd Quantum Racing – – 60 points.

3rd Phoenix – – 62 points

4th Platoon – – 63 points.

5th Alegre – – 68 points

6th Bronenosec – – 72 points

7th Provezza – – 85 points

8th Interlodge – – 96 points

9th Gladiator – – 113 points