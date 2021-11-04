Nacra 15 Worlds – Tension has increased within the fleet

Swiss mixed duo Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann post three more race wins.

New faces came to the forefront on all four races after another tough, challenging day of racing at the Nacra 15 World Championship off La Grande Motte, France.

The tension has also increased within the fleet as the stakes become clearer. Several collisions between boats caused some slight damage and a minor injury to the Italians.

Only the Swiss mixed duo Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann seems to have found something of a state of grace, posting three more race wins Wednesday.

In the general classification, the Swiss lead two French teams:

Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon (4,4,1,5) and Manolo Geslin Grimaud and Marion Declef (2,3,8,7) going into the Final Stage.

The 73 crews completed four more races. New winners taking their finish guns for first, included Noémie Payet and Lorcan Johnson (race 5 blue group), Eliott Coville and Gustave Liot (race 6 blue group), Nathan Charon and David Goleminov (yellow race 7), or the Swiss Clément Gignard and Marie Mazuay (blue race 7 and 8).

Best placed British competitors are Theo Williams and Abi Clarke (12,5,9,5) who moved up into 13th overall. Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton (29,10,5,11) are in 26th place.

From Thursday, a new race begins at a much higher level with the titles at stake. The fleet will now be divided into two groups, with the best crews ending up in the gold fleet.

The fight promises to be particularly intense in the top 10! As for the weather, the forecast is uncertain for this penultimate day of competition. It will be sunny, but the northwest flow will be potentially weak.

Nacra15 World Championships Leaders after 8 races (2 discrds)

1st SUI 270 Axel GRANDJEAN/ Noémie FEHLMANN, 16 pts

2nd FRA 222 Thomas Proust/ Eloise Clabon,17 pts

3rd FRA 167 Manolo GESLIN GRIMAUD/ Marion DECLEF, 25 pt

4th BEL 300 Kwinten BORGHIJS/Lieselotte BORGHIJS, 27 pts

5th NED 134/ Bart KOOIJMAN / BEUK, 29 pts

6th SUI 196 Clément GUIGNARD/ Marie MAZUAY, 29 pts

7th FRA 175 Camille RIGAUD/ Julien MOUTARDE, 32 pts

8th FRA 223 Clément Martineau/Lou Mourniac, 32 pts

9th FRA 210 Eliott Coville/Gustave Liot, 41 pts

10th ESP 140 Max RONDEAU/ Mar GARCIA, 43 pts

Full results available here . . .