The Solo class 2021 Superspars End of Season Championship was won by Ian Walters with two wins from the three races completed at Draycote Water.
The third race win went to Andy Davis to claim second overall with 3 points, with Richard Pepperdine completing the podium places with six points.
The top six were completed by Richard Lovering in fourth with 7 points, Chris Brown fifth with 8 points and sixth Steve Cockerill on 10 points.
The championship was also the final event of the North Sails Super Series, which went to Chris Brown.
Solo class – End of Season Championship after 3 races, 1 discard
1st 5586 Ian Walters – Grafham Water SC 1 ‑7 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 5967 Andy Davis – South Staffs ‑4 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd 5942 Richard Pepperdine – Staunton Harold 2 4 ‑13 – – 6 pts
4th 5831 Richard Lovering – WYC / Hayling Island SC 5 2 ‑6 – – 7 pts
5th 5918 Chris Brown – graham n1 3 ‑11 5 – – 8 pts
6th 5946 Stephen Cockerill – Stokes Bay SC 7 3 ‑20 – – 10 pts
7th 5808 Shane MacCarthy – Greystones ‑24 8 3 – – 11 pts
8th 5835 Dave Lucas – Grafham Water SC ‑36 5 8 – – 13 pts
9th 5911 Nigel Davies – Draycote Water SC ‑15 6 7 – – 13 pts
10th 5675 Thomas Gillard – SVSC / SHSC 6 9 (DNC) – – 15 pts
11th 5923 Jamie Morgan – Rutland SC ‑10 10 9 – – 19 pts
12th 6010 Vincent Horey – King Joules 8 12 ‑16 – – 20 pts
13th 5938 James Goodfellow – ard Ceigh SC 9 14 ‑22 – – 23 pts
14th 5036 Adam Froggatt – chase sc 20 ‑21 4 – – 24 pts
15th 5948 Stuart Gibson – CCC ‑17 13 12 – – 25 pts
16th 5130 Mark Lee – Lymington Town SC ‑42 19 10 – – 29 pts
17th 5546 Olly Turner – Starcross YC 12 ‑28 18 – – 30 pts
18th 5582 David Mason – Silver wing 13 ‑23 17 – – 30 pts
19th 5444 Chris Jennings – Burghfield SC 16 17 (DNC) – – 33 pts
20th 5524 Kev Hall – Northampton SC ‑22 20 14 – – 34 pts
21st 5941 Simon Forbes – Staunton Harold SC 11 24 ‑30 – – 35 pts
22nd 5704 Tim Lewis – Silver Wing 19 16 ‑23 – – 35 pts
23rd 5887 Stephen Denison – RYA ‑23 18 19 – – 37 pts
24th 5511 Rob Gardner – NCSC ‑31 27 11 – – 38 pts
25th 5393 Simon Derham – Littleton SC ‑29 15 25 – – 40 pts
26th 5863 Robert Laurie – Harlow Blackwater SC 28 ‑37 15 – – 43 pts
27th 6000 Doug Latta – Portchester SC / HISC ‑34 22 27 – – 49 pts
28th 5801 Willie Todd – Largs Sailing Club 26 26 ‑42 – – 52 pts
29th 4679 Mark Fuller – Papercourt ‑37 29 26 – – 55 pts
30th 5780 Nigel Thomas – Hill Head SC 27 ‑31 28 – – 55 pts
31st 5926 John Steels – Starcross YC ‑39 35 21 – – 56 pts
32nd 5210 Neil Wilkinson – Chase SC 21 36 (DNC) – – 57 pts
33rd 5406 Jarvis Simpson – Brightlingsea SC ‑33 33 24 – – 57 pts
34th 5909 Andrew Fox – Leigh and Lowton SC ‑50 25 32 – – 57 pts
35th 5844 Nicholas Fisher – Torpoint Mosquitos 14 44 (DNC) – – 58 pts
36th 5902 Ian Bartlett – South Cerney SC ‑35 32 29 – – 61 pts
37th 5615 Andy Carter – Hollingworth Lake SC ‑45 30 34 – – 64 pts
38th 4508 Robin Warren – DWSC 18 49 (DNC) – – 67 pts
39th 4999 Harry Lucas – Grafham Water SC ‑38 34 33 – – 67 pts
40th 5492 Richard Cornes – Burghfield SC 30 38 ‑44 – – 68 pts
41st 5906 Brenda Hoult – Hayling Island SC 32 ‑39 37 – – 69 pts
42nd 5925 Robin Milledge – Lymington Town SC ‑41 41 31 – – 72 pts
43rd 5570 Malcolm Buchanan – Lymington Town SC ‑43 40 36 – – 76 pts
44th 5819 Phil Sturmer – Brightlingsea SC 44 ‑46 35 – – 79 pts
45th 4236 Nigel Pybus – Draycote Water 40 42 (DNC) – – 82 pts
46th 5731 Vernon Perkins – South Cerney SC ‑51 43 41 – – 84 pts
47th 5547 Peter Warne – Northampton SC 46 ‑48 40 – – 86 pts
48th 5904 Patrick Overs – Paxton Lakes SC ‑52 50 38 – – 88 pts
49th 4527 Paul Hoad – Clwb Hwylio dyfi 49 ‑51 39 – – 88 pts
50th 5721 Graham Wilson – Northampton ‑47 45 43 – – 88 pts
51st 4669 Alan Fuller – Papercourt SC 48 (DNC) 46 – – 94 pts
52nd 5036 Richard Botting – Draycote Water ‑54 47 47 – – 94 pts
53rd 5837 Richard Instone – Chase SC 25 (RET) DNC – – 95 pts
54th 5163 Ken Mackenzie – Ogston SC ‑56 53 45 – – 98 pts
55th 5865 Patrick Burns – RYA 55 52 (DNC) – – 107 pts
56th 5736 Iain Carpenter – Northampton SC 53 (RET) DNC – – 123 pts
57th 5533 Graham Bowser – Frampton (RET) DNC DNC – – 140 pts