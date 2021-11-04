The Solo class 2021 Superspars End of Season Championship was won by Ian Walters with two wins from the three races completed at Draycote Water.

The third race win went to Andy Davis to claim second overall with 3 points, with Richard Pepperdine completing the podium places with six points.

The top six were completed by Richard Lovering in fourth with 7 points, Chris Brown fifth with 8 points and sixth Steve Cockerill on 10 points.

The championship was also the final event of the North Sails Super Series, which went to Chris Brown.

Solo class – End of Season Championship after 3 races, 1 discard

1st 5586 Ian Walters – Grafham Water SC 1 ‑7 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 5967 Andy Davis – South Staffs ‑4 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd 5942 Richard Pepperdine – Staunton Harold 2 4 ‑13 – – 6 pts

4th 5831 Richard Lovering – WYC / Hayling Island SC 5 2 ‑6 – – 7 pts

5th 5918 Chris Brown – graham n1 3 ‑11 5 – – 8 pts

6th 5946 Stephen Cockerill – Stokes Bay SC 7 3 ‑20 – – 10 pts

7th 5808 Shane MacCarthy – Greystones ‑24 8 3 – – 11 pts

8th 5835 Dave Lucas – Grafham Water SC ‑36 5 8 – – 13 pts

9th 5911 Nigel Davies – Draycote Water SC ‑15 6 7 – – 13 pts

10th 5675 Thomas Gillard – SVSC / SHSC 6 9 (DNC) – – 15 pts

11th 5923 Jamie Morgan – Rutland SC ‑10 10 9 – – 19 pts

12th 6010 Vincent Horey – King Joules 8 12 ‑16 – – 20 pts

13th 5938 James Goodfellow – ard Ceigh SC 9 14 ‑22 – – 23 pts

14th 5036 Adam Froggatt – chase sc 20 ‑21 4 – – 24 pts

15th 5948 Stuart Gibson – CCC ‑17 13 12 – – 25 pts

16th 5130 Mark Lee – Lymington Town SC ‑42 19 10 – – 29 pts

17th 5546 Olly Turner – Starcross YC 12 ‑28 18 – – 30 pts

18th 5582 David Mason – Silver wing 13 ‑23 17 – – 30 pts

19th 5444 Chris Jennings – Burghfield SC 16 17 (DNC) – – 33 pts

20th 5524 Kev Hall – Northampton SC ‑22 20 14 – – 34 pts

21st 5941 Simon Forbes – Staunton Harold SC 11 24 ‑30 – – 35 pts

22nd 5704 Tim Lewis – Silver Wing 19 16 ‑23 – – 35 pts

23rd 5887 Stephen Denison – RYA ‑23 18 19 – – 37 pts

24th 5511 Rob Gardner – NCSC ‑31 27 11 – – 38 pts

25th 5393 Simon Derham – Littleton SC ‑29 15 25 – – 40 pts

26th 5863 Robert Laurie – Harlow Blackwater SC 28 ‑37 15 – – 43 pts

27th 6000 Doug Latta – Portchester SC / HISC ‑34 22 27 – – 49 pts

28th 5801 Willie Todd – Largs Sailing Club 26 26 ‑42 – – 52 pts

29th 4679 Mark Fuller – Papercourt ‑37 29 26 – – 55 pts

30th 5780 Nigel Thomas – Hill Head SC 27 ‑31 28 – – 55 pts

31st 5926 John Steels – Starcross YC ‑39 35 21 – – 56 pts

32nd 5210 Neil Wilkinson – Chase SC 21 36 (DNC) – – 57 pts

33rd 5406 Jarvis Simpson – Brightlingsea SC ‑33 33 24 – – 57 pts

34th 5909 Andrew Fox – Leigh and Lowton SC ‑50 25 32 – – 57 pts

35th 5844 Nicholas Fisher – Torpoint Mosquitos 14 44 (DNC) – – 58 pts

36th 5902 Ian Bartlett – South Cerney SC ‑35 32 29 – – 61 pts

37th 5615 Andy Carter – Hollingworth Lake SC ‑45 30 34 – – 64 pts

38th 4508 Robin Warren – DWSC 18 49 (DNC) – – 67 pts

39th 4999 Harry Lucas – Grafham Water SC ‑38 34 33 – – 67 pts

40th 5492 Richard Cornes – Burghfield SC 30 38 ‑44 – – 68 pts

41st 5906 Brenda Hoult – Hayling Island SC 32 ‑39 37 – – 69 pts

42nd 5925 Robin Milledge – Lymington Town SC ‑41 41 31 – – 72 pts

43rd 5570 Malcolm Buchanan – Lymington Town SC ‑43 40 36 – – 76 pts

44th 5819 Phil Sturmer – Brightlingsea SC 44 ‑46 35 – – 79 pts

45th 4236 Nigel Pybus – Draycote Water 40 42 (DNC) – – 82 pts

46th 5731 Vernon Perkins – South Cerney SC ‑51 43 41 – – 84 pts

47th 5547 Peter Warne – Northampton SC 46 ‑48 40 – – 86 pts

48th 5904 Patrick Overs – Paxton Lakes SC ‑52 50 38 – – 88 pts

49th 4527 Paul Hoad – Clwb Hwylio dyfi 49 ‑51 39 – – 88 pts

50th 5721 Graham Wilson – Northampton ‑47 45 43 – – 88 pts

51st 4669 Alan Fuller – Papercourt SC 48 (DNC) 46 – – 94 pts

52nd 5036 Richard Botting – Draycote Water ‑54 47 47 – – 94 pts

53rd 5837 Richard Instone – Chase SC 25 (RET) DNC – – 95 pts

54th 5163 Ken Mackenzie – Ogston SC ‑56 53 45 – – 98 pts

55th 5865 Patrick Burns – RYA 55 52 (DNC) – – 107 pts

56th 5736 Iain Carpenter – Northampton SC 53 (RET) DNC – – 123 pts

57th 5533 Graham Bowser – Frampton (RET) DNC DNC – – 140 pts