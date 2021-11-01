Nacra 15 Worlds – A Day of Extremes

Manolo Gueslin Grimaud and Marion Declef (FRA) and Max Rondeau and Mar Garcia (ESP) won in their respective groups and lead the Nacra15 World Championships.

After a long before the wind came in, the 73 crews were only finally able to leave the boat park around 14:45hrs Monday.

Firstly that was because of the lack of wind, then because it blew in hard and suddenly and it took the race officers a little time to establish that it was settled and safe to go racing.

Finally, only one race could be started shortly before 4:00 pm setting off in a good north-west of around 20 knots.

The race of the “yellow group” was marked by a change in the order on the second upwind, especially among the ten teams who were fighting it out at the front.

In the end, it was Grimaud / Declef who prevailed on the top of the final beat coming in from the left side.

In the “blue group” it was the Barcelona duo Rondeau / Garcia crew – the only Spanish competitors in the fleet – who led the race by a long way.

Best placed British competitiors are Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton finishing 15th and Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger 16th in their flight races.

Nacra15 World Championships Leaders after 1 race (2 flights)

1st ESP 140 Max RONDEAU and Mar GARCIA – – 1 pts

1st FRA 167 Manolo GESLIN GRIMAUD and Marion DECLEF – – 1 pts

3rd FRA 175 Camille RIGAUD and Julien MOUTARDE – – 2 pts

3rd GER 028 Leonard BEYER and Zoe COERS – – 2 pts

5th FRA 210 Eliott COVILLE and Gustave LIOT – – 3 pts

5th NED 134 Bart KOOIJMAN BEUK and Femme RIJK – – 3 pts

7th BEL 300 Kwinten BORGHIJS and Lieselotte BORGHIJS – – 4 pts

7th SUI 196 Clément GUIGNARD and Marie MAZUAY – – 4 pts

9th FRA 048 Elouan BARNAUD and Adélie BERTIN – – 5 pts

9th SUI 270 Axel GRANDJEAN and Noémie FEHLMANN – – 5 pts

11th ITA 261 Arto HIRSCH and Elettra ORSOLINI – – 6 pts

11th NED 286 Michiel van der VORM and Linde TIMMERMANS – – 6 pts

GBR:

29th GBR 020 Ben HARRIS and Annabel LUXTON – – 15 pts

31st GBR 126 Jasmine WILLIAMS and Alfie COGGER – – 16 pts

53rd GBR 129 Albie CUTBILL and Alex HAMEL – – 27 pts

55th GBR 163 Sam STEWARD and Sophie RAVEN – – 28 pts

63rd GBR 184 Theo WILLIAMS and Abi CLARKE – – 37 pts

68th GBR 074 Doug SMITH and Izzy SMITH – – 38 pts

