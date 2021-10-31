Nacra15 World Championship delayed by strong winds

Nacra 15 World Championship training races were cancelled Sunday because of strong winds.

More than thirty knots of wind and a seaway of more than two metres off La Grande Motte, France, forced the 73 crews preparing for the start of the Nacra15 Worlds to remain ashore after the opening ceremony.

With the planned training races cancelled the competitors will be straight into action on Monday morning for the first scheduled races.

The forecast is promising for the first races. There should be a mistral, northerly wind of 15-20 knots and late season Mediterranean sunshine.

British competitors:

GBR 129 Albie CUTBILL and Alex HAMEL

GBR 126 Jasmine WILLIAMS and Alfie COGGER

GBR 163 Sam STEWARD and Sophie RAVEN

GBR 184 Theo WILLIAMS and Abi CLARKE

GBR 020 Ben HARRIS and Annabel LUXTON

GBR 074 Doug SMITH and Izzy SMITH

The Nacra 15 is a 4.7-meter catamaran equipped with curved daggerboards (first stage before foils) reserved for mixed crews in the U17 to U19 categories.

It is now the pathway route before the switch to the bigger Olympic Nacra 17 class.