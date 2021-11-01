PalmaVela Regatta delivers strong breeze finale

The final day schedule of the 80 boat PalmVela Regatta on Mallorca was reduced when Winds on the Bay of Palma proved just a little too fresh.

Vladimir Liubomirov’s Bronenenosec with a first, a second and third Bronenosec won the highly competitive, ten boat TP52 ahead of Doug DeVos’ Quantum Racing which finished fifth Sunday, Harm Müller Spreer’s Platoon – sixth Sunday – took third step on the podium.

The TP52 class used the regatta as a perfect warm up for the Rolex TP52 World Championships which start on Tuesday on these same waters.

ORC Class Zero sailed two races in winds topping 25 knots in the gusts. The Spanish Navy’s evergreen TP52 Aifos 500, one of the very first MedFleet Farr boats dating back to 2005, won twice today to clinch the class overall.

And just as it is the first ever class win at PalmaVela for regular campaigner Aifos 500, so too it is the first overall PalmaVela triumph for the local Club Swan 42 Nadir in ORC Classes 1 and 2.

In ORC Class 3 a win in the final race gives Nicolás González’ Dufour 40 Lady the overall class win by a single point, while regular campaigner Scott Beattie and his crew won Class 4 on the J/97 Just the Job with three consecutive wins from three starts.

Zachary Lamb and crew won the J/80 class by a single point taking the three final races back to back on Mikaku.

While in the Dragons, which also sailed five races, it is Javier Scherk’s Gunter which win the Spanish Cup on tie break.

Patrick Harris won the Flying 15 class counting four wins.

Dr. Tim Leisenhoff and crew on the majestic Marigan, the 1898 Charles Livingstone 50 foot gaff cutter, triumphed with two wins in the Vintage Classics fleet.

They finished just ahead of Sir Keith Mills’ and his crew on his freshly restored 78 foot 1929 Frank C Paine schooner Viveka.

PalmaVela regatta will return to its more usual schedule on the racing calendar in May 2022

Full results available here . . .