69F Youth Foiling Gold Cup – Cagliari Final Day

With only one race held Sunday, the finals of the third and conclusive act of the 69F Youth Foiling Gold Cup came to a close.

The Act 3 winners in Cagliari were Dutchsail – Janssen de Jong, after a run of impeccable racing throughout the series.

The event began with qualifying rounds on 21 October, before moving on to knockouts and then three days of racing in the finals.

With 12 to 18 knots of wind and poor visibility, the teams managed to complete just a single race on the usual quadrangle course, this time with an upwind start.

At the conclusion of the first race, the race committee decided to send the fleet back to the docks, deeming that the poor visibility would make continuing with the schedule unsafe.

From Monday 1 to 3 November the crews will start all over again.

The six top qualifying teams across the three Acts competing in the Grand Final: Dutch Sail and Young Azzurra in Gaeta, Team France and Okalys in Limone, Team Argentina and Equal Sailing in Cagliari.

The winners of the circuit will be awarded a voucher for the entire 2022 season worth €50,000.

The teams placing second and third will receive vouchers worth €30,000 and €15,000 covering their participation in two weeks and one week of the Grand Prix circuit respectively.

Youth Foiling Gold Cup Act 3 – Final

1st DutchSail – Janssen de Jong – – 60 pts

2nd Team Argentina – – 43 pts

3rd Team France – – 39 pts

4th Young Azzurra – – 34 pts

5th Equal Sailing – – 22 pts

6th Katana Sailing Team – – 16 pts

Top Speed of the day: 27.84 kt – DutchSail – Janssen de Jong

69F is an integrated One Design Boat, Race and Lifestyle format.

The 69F project is realized by sailors, athletes, managers and men of communication who believe in the future of sailing hydrofoil and its affirmation in the world of professional regattas as well as in the world of lifestyle and amateur sport.

The 69F team is currently working on developing an innovative and sustainable one design foiling monohull racing boats’ circuit and a sailing academy suitable for sailors at all levels, with the aim of providing the ultimate foiling experience.