Easing of Covid restrictions in AUS allow 18 Footers League racing to restart

Rob Greenhalgh, 2004 JJ Giltinan world Champion returns to 18 Footer League racing

Covid restrictions have eased enough in Australia for the 18 Footers League to have run their Spring Championship on Sydney Harbour.

The three race series won by Balmain Slake of Henry Larkings, Max Paul and Flynn Twomey.

Interesting to note that Keagan York’s Finport Finance will feature a brand new team when it lines up against 17 other top performers at the Australian 18 Footers League for the club’s 2021-22 season on Sydney Harbour.

Keagan, who has been competing in the 18s since 2010-11, announced recently that he will move from skipper to the sheet this season to accommodate the talents of his new skipper, Rob Greenhalgh.

Greenhalgh’s team totally dominated the 2004 JJ Giltinan world Championship with winning margins averaging two minutes, and he became only the third skipper from the northern hemisphere to win the world’s premier 18 Footer championship.

Greenhalgh sailing with Keagan Yorkand Phil Marshall in the Spring Championship, managed a fourth place finish in the final race.

In the first race of the 18 Footer Club Championship on Sunday (31 Oct) there was an amazing upset finish.

The current national champion Tech2 team, Jack Macartney, Lewis Brake and Luke Parkinson, grabbed victory just metres from the finish line after John Winning’s Yandoo capsized, after hitting the wake of a power boat.

Finport Finance of Keagan York, Bryce Edwards and Phil Marshall headed for the finish line, narrowly ahead of Tech2 and still looked likely to grab the honours as the two skiffs set for the final gybe.

Tech2 gybed first while the Finport Finance team elected to carry on further.

It was a costly move as Tech2 sailed straight for the finish line and won by 13s.

Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship – Race 1 (20 entries)

1st Tech2 – Jack Macartney / Luke Parkinson / Lewis Brake – – 01:11:26

2nd Finport Finance – Keagan York / Bryce Edwards / Phil Marshall – – 01:11:39

3rd Smeg – Michael Coxon Jnr / Ricky Bridge / Zac Barnabas – – 01:12:18

4th Yandoo – John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Mike Kennedy – – 01:13:32

5th Lazarus Capital Partners – Marcus Ashley‑Jones / Jeronimo Harrison / Daniel Phillips – – 01:13:45

6th Fisher & Paykel – Jordan Girdis / Nathan Edwards / Kurt Fatouros – – 01:13:50

The latest public health order allows not only racing but the 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant is now open again.

There are a number of restrictions, including requiring members to QR Code check-in, be double vaccinated and at 4sq per person until December 1, numbers will be limited.

But it’s a move in the right direction for the return of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in December, which has a fleet of 112 boats confirmed for the 2021 edition of the prestigious race.

